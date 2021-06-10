FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Verizon launches Dads and Grads sale with BOGO FREE iPhone 12 + $600 bonus credit

After seeing a slew of other Father’s Day sales go live throughout the week, Verizon Wireless is getting in the savings with a new Dads and Grads promotion. Right now, when you buy one of the latest 5G smartphones from Apple, Samsung, and other brands, you’ll get one for FREE. Shipping is free across the board. You’ll need to open a new line with Unlimited service in order to enjoy the full benefits here, with those switching from another carrier receiving a bonus $300 credit for each device. Head below for all of the details.

Headlining is the iPhone 12 64GB for $33.33 per month. That saves you $800 over the course of the 2-year plan and marks one of the best promotions to date on Apple’s latest handset. For comparison, we last saw Verizon offering the same BOGO free discount, but only with a $250 promotion. The same offer is also available on iPhone 12 Pro12 Pro Max, and 12 mini from $29 per month

The latest iPhones from Apple sport a refreshed design with a classic squared-off form-factor of year’s past. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Not sure on which model is right for you? Check out our coverage comparing the lineup.

Earlier today, we also saw a notable discount go live on Apple’s official Leather MagSafe case, which enters just in time to go alongside today’s BOGO iPhone 12 series sale. Having dropped for one of the very first times, a new all-time low has arrived at $54.

iPhone 12 features:

Meet the new iPhone 12. Superfast 5G. A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. An edge-to-edge OLED display. Pro camera system for next-level low-light photography. It’s a beautiful leap forward.

