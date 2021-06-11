FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi Father’s Day sitewide sale goes live with rare 15% off latest Apple accessories

Satechi is heading into the weekend by launching a new sale ahead of Father’s Day. With 15% off sitewide, you’ll be able to save on its entire collection of Mac, iPhone, and iPad accessories, dropping to some of the best prices to date when code THANKSDAD has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $40. Our top pick this time around is the new Aluminum iPad Pro Stand and Hub at $84.99. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer is only the second notable discount to date so far and marks a nice opportunity for those who missed out on the limited-time pre-order discounts to walk away with some savings. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a stand for turning your iPad into a more full-fledged desktop machine. In true Satechi fashion it’s comprised of aluminum and packs a folding design. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can check out our launch coverage for a closer look. Then head below for more.

Highlights from the Satechi Father’s Day sale:

Speaking of Father’s Day tech deals, don’t forget that Nomad is also getting in on the savings with a sitewide sale of its own. Not to be outdone by the savings offered by Satechi, here you’ll be able to save 20% off its latest releases including all-new Apple Watch bands, premium charging pads, and more.

Satechi Aluminum iPad Stand features:

Push the boundaries of a traditional setup with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro, combining all the capabilities of a desktop with the convenience of a tablet. Designed for Apple iPad Pro (2018 & newer), the stand features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – for easy access to peripherals while elevating your iPad Pro. With its convenient foldable design and modern aluminum finish, the stand is perfect for wherever you work – no desktop required.

