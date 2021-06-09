Nomad Father’s Day sale takes 20% off all-new Apple Watch bands, latest chargers, more

With Father’s Day right around the corner, the latest Nomad sitewide sale has now gone live and taking 20% off nearly all of its iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories. All you’ll need to in order to lock-in the savings is apply code FATHERSDAY at checkout. Shipping varies per order. Headlining is the all-new Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band for $199.96. Down from the usual $250 going rate, you’re looking at only the second notable discount to date and a match of our previous mention for the all-time low.

Having just hit the scene last month, the latest addition to Nomad’s stable of premium Apple Watch bands arrives with a refreshed design that comes in either silver or black finishes. There’s a new magnetic clasp that makes putting the link band easier than other models on the market, and after using it for the past few weeks I can certainly back that claim. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look at our launch coverage for additional details. Then head below for the rest of our top picks.

Before we dive into all of our top picks in the Nomad Father’s Day sale, go check out the other all-new releases that are eligible for the promotion right here. Though there are some exclusions, mainly anything that’s already seeing a pre-order discount like the just-announced AirTags accessories. But otherwise, you’ll want to check out the highlights below.

Other Nomad Father’s Day sale highlights:

Earlier this week the Bose Father’s Day sale went live to discount the brand’s popular ANC headphones in order to gift dad some quiet time this year. With prices starting at $99, you’ll find everything from the latest Bose 700 Headphones to earbuds and more at up to 30% off. But then be sure to get all of the details on the Nike Father’s Day 2021 gift guide which is packed with notable buys ahead of the big day.

Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band features:

Designed from the ground up, Titanium Band takes cues from classic watch bands with its adjustable links and integrated lugs, and adds an innovative magnetic clasp for a modern touch. An ultra-slim custom designed clasp allows the band to effortlessly open and securely close with the power of neodymium magnets.

