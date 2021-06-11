FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sense Energy Monitor helps you cut electricity costs + check usage in real time at a low of $239

-
Sense
20% off $239

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $239 shipped. Down 20% from its normal going rate, this marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve only tracked a few times before. The Sense Energy Monitor helps you to see how much power your home is using. The app will give tips on ways to save cash by turning different things off when they’re not actively being used. There’s real-time data on iOS, Android, and the web, which lets you track how much power your home has used down to the minute. Sense mounts into your home’s electrical panel and is fully certified by both the ETL and Intertek. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Should you have secondary power, either by a split 400A panel, solar, or a standby generator, why not use some of your savings to pick up a spare pair of sensors? They can be used to track the aforementioned items, or even placed at specific plugs for more dialed-in tracking. This is a great feature to have should your home have solar panels installed on the roof for supplementary power. At $50, this could really extend your new energy monitoring capabilities.

On the energy-saving and green side of deals, today’s discount is far from the only one we’ve found. You’ll see that our green deals guide, and subsequent daily roundup, are chock full of fantastic deals. We’re still tracking great deals on WORX outdoor equipment, Sun Joe electric hedge trimmers, and much more.

Sense Energy Monitor features:

  • Sense saves you energy and money by providing insight into your home’s energy use and activity.
  • Track how much electricity you’re using, what time your kids got home, or when someone leaves the basement light on. Sense identifies patterns in your energy use to help your family be more efficient, informed, and secure.
  • Real-time data through our iOS, Android, and web apps.

