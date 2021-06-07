FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on cert. refurb WORX electric lawn gear and kick gas/oil to the curb from $47

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering a selection of its outdoor lawn gear at up to 50% off in certified refurbished condition. Shipping is free across the board. Note: All refurbished items ship with a two year warranty. Our favorite is the WG911 2x20V Electric Lawn Mower + Trimmer Combo for $289. For comparison, the mower alone goes for $300 at Amazon, and the trimmer normally fetches up to $112 or so.

This combo gives you the company’s 17-inch electric mower, 12-inch electric trimmer, two 4.0Ah batteries, a collection bag, dual charger, and mulch plug. That’s everything you need to kick your old oil and gas lawn equipment to the curb, even if you mulch or bag. Plus, these tools are part of the WORX 20V PowerShare platform, meaning you can use the batteries in more than just today’s deal. Want to shop the other WORX discounts? Swing by eBay’s landing page for all that’s included. Rated 4.3+ stars from thousands of happy customers.

If you already have an electric mower and weed eater, then instead opt for the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $24 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it.

Then, once you’re done shopping above, check out our green deals guide as well as daily roundup. Just today, we found the Greenworks cordless electric leaf blower on sale for $90, which is a $60 discount. Sure, the BLACK+DECKER model is just $24, but it requires an extension cord to run. Greenworks’ model is entirely wireless, which can help you get chores done in a more timely manner.

More on the WORX Electric Mower Bundle:

  • Dual 20V PowerShare batteries deliver 40V of maximum power and performance
  • 2-in-1 mower; mulches, bags with rear discharge
  • Intellicut technology for torque on demand
  • Indicates when grass bag is full
  • Cuts 1/8 acre per charge
  • Convert between trimmer & edger in seconds
  • Push-button, Command Feed spool system
  • 90° pivoting cutting-head accommodates sloped and hard-to-reach areas

