SmallRig, a well-known brand around videography and content creator groups, just announced its Mini Follow Focus 3010. This wheel-shaped device easily attaches to your camera and supports both DSLRs and mirrorless shooters. It’s compatible with many standard wheels so you can use it with gear that you already own. How can the SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 upgrade your videography kit? Let’s take a closer look.

SmallRig Mini Follow Focus is perfect for budget-focused camera setups

Many follow focus kits are fairly expensive, and a quick look at Amazon shows most name-brand options costing a few hundred dollars. SmallRig’s Mini Follow Focus 3010 is designed to help you dial in your camera setup without spending hundreds on gear.

It’s compatible with standard NATO rails as well as shipping with a M0.8-43T gear, which makes it work well with many different setups. It’s anti-slip, which ensures that the teeth don’t skip while you’re racking focus.

SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is also designed with Eco-friendly rubber, at SmallRig, we would like to reduce negative impact to our environment, in the meantime, the material we use is well combined of moisture and slip resistance.

Multiple focus pins allow you to set hard stops for dialed-in shots

Sure, follow focuses can make it easier to rack focus while you’re shooting a video, but the key feature of them is that you can set specific start and stop points. When doing this, you’re ensuring that the video will have crispy focus points at the beginning and end, delivering a repeatable result every time. I’ve used follow-focuses before on jobs and shooting computer builds, and it makes racking focus super simple and lets me ensure that the exact spot I want is in focus at the end.

Pricing and availability

The SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 is available right now with a retail price of $99, though Amazon currently has it down to $89 for Prime members.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve always loved SmallRig gear, and have used it personally for years. This new follow-focus might find a home on my Sony a6500 setup when I start shooting video again. It’s compact, easy to use, and will easily mount to my SmallRig camera cage that I already own. What about you? Will the SmallRig Mini Follow Focus 3010 find a home in your videography setup? Sound off in the comments below or over on Twitter @pcamp96.

