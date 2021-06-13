FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Crescent’s 170-piece tool set is the perfect gift for a DIY dad, at 2021 low of $70 (Save $55)

-
AmazonToolsCrescent
45% off $70

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering this Crescent 170-piece General Tool Set for $69.99 shipped. Recently selling for upwards of $125, today’s 46% savings mark the lowest price we’ve tracked all year. Following its best-selling CTK170CMP tool set, this upgraded instant toolkit is a fresh start for new homeowners or experienced craftsman alike. Each piece is constructed from a unique steel alloy with a shining corrosion-resistant finish. You’ll find an enormity of socket and crescent wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and just about every type of driver bit and socket your workshop could need, all at the very best price of the year. The whole set comes wrapped in a redesigned plastic folding case for stress-free storage and transport. Over 7,000 DIYers found it a to be what they were looking for, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating. See more options below.

If you don’t mind shopping off the beaten path, this highly-rated tool set comes with 218-pieces including a hammer, level, saw, and several varieties of pliers at $62. Eastvolt has opted for a true jack-of-all-trades workbox, which includes a slew of new pieces not seen in the crescent set. So if trying to jumpstart your own workshop, or are looking to feel extra handy around the house, you’ll find just about everything you’ll need for minor projects and repairs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 400 customers.

Although, for the more experienced craftsman just looking to fine tune their collection, you can’t go wrong with DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set at a 2021 low of $20. That’s just one part of the killer DEWALT savings we’re tracking from just $4.50, so no matter where you’re at in your homemaking journey, you can find tons of savings like these in our home goods and tools guides.

Crescent 170-piece Tool Set features:

From the flawless chrome finish of its wrenches, ratchets, and sockets to the perfectly balanced and shaped dual-material handles of its screwdrivers, this Crescent 170-piece mechanics tool set (model CTK170CMP) offers an extraordinarily high level of quality. Crescent mechanics tools are made from chrome vanadium steel alloy, specially formulated and heat-treated for high strength and superior resistance to abrasion and corrosion. Every part of every tool — from the vapor-blasted screwdriver tips to the hardened ratchet gears and pawls — is designed for extremely long life.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Tools

Crescent

About the Author

Stop the spread: This #1 best-selling touchless thermom...
Let this #1 best-selling massage gun melt your stress a...
Leap into summer reading with FREE Kindle eBooks, best-...
Amazon slashes Coleman gear as low as $15.50: Tents, 35...
Gaming chairs from $79: RESPAWN 200, X Rocker Bluetooth...
Weekend monitor deals from $180: ASUS 280Hz, Dell 4K, A...
DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set hits 2021 low of $20, ...
LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda BrickHeadz are on sale f...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 28%

Stop the spread: This #1 best-selling touchless thermometer is just $14.50, more from $8.50

$14.50 Learn More
30% off

Let this #1 best-selling massage gun melt your stress away at new all-time low, more from $56

From $56 Learn More
Save 85%

Leap into summer reading with FREE Kindle eBooks, best-sellers, more up to 85% off

FREE Learn More

Hasbro brings Iron Man Nano Gauntlet, Eye of Agamotto, and more to Marvel Legends lineup

Learn More

E3 2021 Gearbox: Borderlands + new movie details, more

Learn More

E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward: Rainbow Six Extraction, Far Cry 6, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, more

Learn More
Bundle and save

Buy three of Nomad’s already-discounted AirTags cases and get one FREE (Save 44%)

44% off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More