Crescent’s 170-piece tool set is the perfect gift for a DIY dad, at 2021 low of $70 (Save $55)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering this Crescent 170-piece General Tool Set for $69.99 shipped. Recently selling for upwards of $125, today’s 46% savings mark the lowest price we’ve tracked all year. Following its best-selling CTK170CMP tool set, this upgraded instant toolkit is a fresh start for new homeowners or experienced craftsman alike. Each piece is constructed from a unique steel alloy with a shining corrosion-resistant finish. You’ll find an enormity of socket and crescent wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, and just about every type of driver bit and socket your workshop could need, all at the very best price of the year. The whole set comes wrapped in a redesigned plastic folding case for stress-free storage and transport. Over 7,000 DIYers found it a to be what they were looking for, leaving an average 4.7/5 star rating. See more options below.

If you don’t mind shopping off the beaten path, this highly-rated tool set comes with 218-pieces including a hammer, level, saw, and several varieties of pliers at $62. Eastvolt has opted for a true jack-of-all-trades workbox, which includes a slew of new pieces not seen in the crescent set. So if trying to jumpstart your own workshop, or are looking to feel extra handy around the house, you’ll find just about everything you’ll need for minor projects and repairs. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 400 customers.

Although, for the more experienced craftsman just looking to fine tune their collection, you can’t go wrong with DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set at a 2021 low of $20. That’s just one part of the killer DEWALT savings we’re tracking from just $4.50, so no matter where you’re at in your homemaking journey, you can find tons of savings like these in our home goods and tools guides.

Crescent 170-piece Tool Set features:

From the flawless chrome finish of its wrenches, ratchets, and sockets to the perfectly balanced and shaped dual-material handles of its screwdrivers, this Crescent 170-piece mechanics tool set (model CTK170CMP) offers an extraordinarily high level of quality. Crescent mechanics tools are made from chrome vanadium steel alloy, specially formulated and heat-treated for high strength and superior resistance to abrasion and corrosion. Every part of every tool — from the vapor-blasted screwdriver tips to the hardened ratchet gears and pawls — is designed for extremely long life.

