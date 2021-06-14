Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and we’ve already seen both Walmart and Target announce sales to compete with the shopping holiday. Now, it’s Best Buy’s turn with the Bigger Deal Event. But, there’s a twist here: Many deals are already live. That’s right, Best Buy isn’t waiting until next week to start its sale extravaganza. While the sales will rotate in and out through the next week, with everything coming to an end on June 22, we’ll take a closer look at the currently live sales below as well as what we could see in the days ahead.

Best Buy’s Bigger Deal Event is already live with discounts through June 22

Best Buy is holding nothing back this year, as its Bigger Deal Event is already live in many categories. You’ll find Samsung Galaxy sales, Apple discounts, gaming laptops, GoPro HERO9 Black, and much more already at fantastic prices. Right now, we’re not seeing steep discounts across all categories, but some savings are better than none.

If a device you’re waiting to go on sale isn’t yet, hold out hope

Right now, Best Buy’s Apple sale section is quite scarce, with the deals being fairly decent, but not what we’re expecting. The most notable Apple savings available right now is up to $800 off iPhone 12 when you trade in a qualifying phone and activate today. Outside of that, M1 MacBook Air is only $50 off, which we normally see discounts of at least $99 (but sometimes more). The M1 MacBook Pro is only $150 off, while Amazon just launched a $199 off sale today.

These deals are likely just the beginning at Best Buy, however. We fully expect more competitive pricing as we inch closer to Amazon’s Prime Day and the other shopping events that begin this weekend. It makes sense that Best Buy wants to get out in front of Amazon this year to try and take a bit of the pie for themselves. However, if you’re wanting the best deal possible, we highly recommend that you hold out for better pricing that’s likely just around the corner. Of course, if the item you’re after is already on sale at a price you’re happy with, you can always pick it up and use Best Buy’s price match policy to have them retroactively refund you after the purchase (as long as you’re within the exchange period), should you want to go through the hassle.

9to5Toys’ Take

Best Buy’s Bigger Deal Event has a lot of promise, though it doesn’t look particularly great just yet. I’m waiting to see what comes later in the week, personally, and the deals that come next week will likely be the steepest discounts we’ll see before Black Friday. As always, we’ll have the best deals we see throughout the week for you in our handy Best Buy guide, which makes it quite simple to keep up with the latest price drops as they happen, so be sure to bookmark it and visit frequently.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!