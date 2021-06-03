Following yesterday’s announcement that Prime Day would officially be kicking off on June 21, Walmart is getting in on the action. Not to let Amazon hog all of the savings spotlight, the online retailer will be launching its own several-day event. Walmart’s new Deals for Days sale begins later this month on June 20 and will be delivering “Black Friday-like savings” on just about every product category. Head below for all of the details.

Walmart takes on Prime Day with new Deals for Days sale

The summer season of savings is on the horizon, and now that June is underway, retailers are announcing their own events to compete with Amazon and its notorious Prime Day. Walmart is the first to jump into the fray with its upcoming Deals for Days sale, which will be going live on Sunday, June 20, and running through Wednesday, June 23.

Much like Prime Day, Walmart will be discounting items across just about every product category you can imagine during its Deals for Days sale. The highlights will likely fall onto the technology side of things, with notable price cuts on smart home gear, TVs, and much more. But there’s also going to be plenty of additional ways to save on fashion, toys, home goods, and really anything else the retailer sells.

Differing from the exclusively online Prime Day event, Walmart will be offering shoppers a chance to save while browsing digitally as well as at retail locations. Living up to the “Black Friday-like savings” promise, there will be a series of doorbuster-esque in-store deals alongside all of the online offerings. Some of those deals have already been announced:

9to5Toys‘ take:

Now that the cat is out of the bag and Amazon has announced Prime Day, the yearly ritual of seeing other companies come forward with competing sales of their own has begun. First up is Walmart this year, which in the past has delivered on trying to go toe-to-toe with Amazon in the summer savings department.

