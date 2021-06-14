Logitech mechanical/optical gaming keyboards plummet to all-time lows, more from $69

Amazon is offering Logitech’s G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $120 rate, matching our last mention for the all-time low price. Built with the pros in mind, this eSports-ready gaming keyboard is powered by tactile GX blue switches. The tenkeyless design saves you precious playing space for your mouse or other gear, and you’ll find per-key LIGHTSYNC backlighting thrown in for extra style points. Rounding out the hardware, there are a dozen programmable macro keys for casual domination and a USB passthrough for added connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,200 gamers. Find even more pro gaming deals below the jump.

We’ve been tracking an arsenal of gaming gear on sale today, including Razer’s Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse for $101.50. Weighing in at just 74g, this 20,000 DPI gaming mouse makes short work of the competition thanks to its LIGHTSPEED actuation switch. And at just $2 shy of the all-time low, now is the perfect time to think about giving your battlestation the tools it needs to thrive. Though if that’s a bit too pricey for your taste, you can find tons of budget-friendly options in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

