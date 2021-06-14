FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Logitech mechanical/optical gaming keyboards plummet to all-time lows, more from $69

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsLogitech
New low From $69

Amazon is offering Logitech’s G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $99.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $120 rate, matching our last mention for the all-time low price. Built with the pros in mind, this eSports-ready gaming keyboard is powered by tactile GX blue switches. The tenkeyless design saves you precious playing space for your mouse or other gear, and you’ll find per-key LIGHTSYNC backlighting thrown in for extra style points. Rounding out the hardware, there are a dozen programmable macro keys for casual domination and a USB passthrough for added connectivity. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,200 gamers. Find even more pro gaming deals below the jump.

Other notable Logitech keyboard deals:

Even more gaming deals:

We’ve been tracking an arsenal of gaming gear on sale today, including Razer’s Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse for $101.50. Weighing in at just 74g, this 20,000 DPI gaming mouse makes short work of the competition thanks to its LIGHTSPEED actuation switch. And at just $2 shy of the all-time low, now is the perfect time to think about giving your battlestation the tools it needs to thrive. Though if that’s a bit too pricey for your taste, you can find tons of budget-friendly options in our best PC gaming deals guide.

Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Built for pros from the bottom up. A compact tenkeyless design frees up table space for low-sens mousing. Pro-grade Clicky switches give you an audible feedback bump. Programmable LIGHTSYNC RGB and onboard memory lets you customize and store a lighting pattern for tournaments. A detachable cable makes for easy transportation. Play to Win.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Logitech

About the Author

Roborock’s robot vacuum/mop falls to new low at $...
Snag three wireless under-cabinet LED lights with motio...
All-new Echo Frames plumet to new low at $175 for Prime...
Massive Blu-ray/4K sale with all-time lows on Indiana J...
Targus Work + Play Backpack falls to $30.50, more Mac-r...
Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and...
Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off...
Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard has hot swappable switches at $60, more from $25

From $25 Learn More
30% off

VSDC Pro Video Editor with animated FX now at $14 (30% off) + updated FREE version

$14 Learn More

Nerf brings VR battles to a new dimension, launching Oculus Quest next year

Learn More
Review

Hands-on with the Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen: Which is best for you? [Video]

Learn More
New low

Roborock’s robot vacuum/mop falls to new low at $360 (Save $160)

$360 Learn More

E3 2021 Capcom show starts now! Resident Evil Village, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, more

Learn More
50% off

Snag three wireless under-cabinet LED lights with motion sensors at $4 each (Save 50%)

$4 each Learn More

Cooler Master ErgoStand Air aluminum laptop stand debuts with fold-flat design, more

Order Now! Learn More