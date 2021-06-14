Razer’s 74g Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed mouse falls to just $2 shy of all-time low

Amazon is offering Razer’s Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed Gaming Mouse for $101.77 shipped. Down from the usual $120 fare, today’s savings shave 15% off to fall less than $2 short of the all-time low. Touting one of Razer’s lightest bodies ever at 74g, this lightning-fast gaming mouse clocks in with a LIGHTSPEED actuation switch. The 20,000 DPI optical sensor is complemented by the ultra lightweight design for expedient, sniper-like accuracy. You’ll find eight programmable buttons on the ambidextrous form-factor, and a full 70-hours of wireless play per charge. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 14,000 gamers. See more options below.

While you won’t walk away with quite the same level of eSports engineering, Logitech has a powerful LIGHTSPEED mouse for even less than today’s lead deal. The G604 mouse is armed with the unmatched 25,600 DPI HERO sensor, 15 programmable buttons, and up to 240-hours of battery off a single AA in hyperspeed mode at $70 shipped. Although that battery life maxes out at a little over 5-months of play when using it in the basic Bluetooth wireless mode, which you can easily toggle in and out of with the on-unit switch. Over 3,600 gamers found it to be worth wielding, leaving an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Looking to break into some casual streaming? We’re tracking savings up to 67% off on wireless, RGB, and other 7.1-channel headsets to help you dominate the battlefield and keep your viewers entertained for hours on end. And right now, you can score one of CORSAIR’s, VANKYO’s, or ROCCAT’s offerings starting at just $9. Though if you’d rather shop around before committing, our best PC gaming deals guide is filled with new deals flooding in every day.

More about the Razer Viper Ultimate:

25% Quicker Than Competing Wireless Mice: Razer HyperSpeed wireless technology brings together extreme low-latency and interference reduction for true wireless freedom

The Lightest, Zero-Compromise Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse at 74g: The Razer Viper Ultimate includes a 20K DPI optical sensor befitting the most serious gamers without the need for drilled holes

Faster Than Traditional Mechanical Switches: New Razer optical mouse switches uses light beam-based actuation, registering button presses at the speed of light

