Just in time for Father’s Day, Men’s Wearhouse drops a new golf line with an array of top brands included. Be sure to swing your clubs in style with brands including Callaway, PGA Tour, and more. There are over 38 items in the new Men’s Wearhouse golf line with pricing starting at just $25. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Men’s Wearhouse collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Clarks x Levi’s vintage collaboration here.

Men’s Wearhouse golf tops

One of our top picks from this new collection is the Callaway Swingtech Classic Fit Lightweight 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover. This style is sweat-wicking and infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing. It also features UPF 50+ sun protection, and you can choose from two versatile color options. I also really like that this pullover can be worn in any season, and it pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, jeans, or joggers alike. It’s priced at $75 and would be a great option for Father’s Day.

A nice golf polo is an essential in any men’s wardrobe. A standout from the new collection is the PGA Tour Classic Fit Polo Shirt. This shirt is great for on or off the course and comes in three color options. This polished style is also great for your golf game, with stretch-infused fabric that also has UV protection. It’s priced at $30 and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe.

Golf pants and shorts

Pair either of the tops above with the new PGA Tour Active Classic Fit Shorts. These shorts are infused with a unique motion flux 360 golf performance that moves with you and your swing. This style also has a comfort waistband that stretches and the cooling fabric is great for summer weather. Best of all, they’re priced at only $40. However, if you’re looking for a pant style, the PGA Tour Classic Fit Five-Pocket Golf Pants are very similar.

Finally, the MSX by Michael Strahan Modern Fit Golf Pants are another standout from the new line. They’re priced at $40 and are designed for comfort. They have the polished look of slacks and are sweat-wicking, lightweight, wrinkle-resistant, and the tailored hem is flattering. Plus, you can choose from three color options.

