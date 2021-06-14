FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Men’s Wearhouse new golf collection drops just in time for Father’s Day from $25

-
FashionNewsMen's Wearhouse

Just in time for Father’s Day, Men’s Wearhouse drops a new golf line with an array of top brands included. Be sure to swing your clubs in style with brands including Callaway, PGA Tour, and more. There are over 38 items in the new Men’s Wearhouse golf line with pricing starting at just $25. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the new Men’s Wearhouse collection. You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Clarks x Levi’s vintage collaboration here.

Men’s Wearhouse golf tops

One of our top picks from this new collection is the Callaway Swingtech Classic Fit Lightweight 1/4-Zip Fleece Pullover. This style is sweat-wicking and infused with stretch, which is great for your golf swing. It also features UPF 50+ sun protection, and you can choose from two versatile color options. I also really like that this pullover can be worn in any season, and it pairs nicely with shorts, chino pants, jeans, or joggers alike. It’s priced at $75 and would be a great option for Father’s Day.

A nice golf polo is an essential in any men’s wardrobe. A standout from the new collection is the PGA Tour Classic Fit Polo Shirt. This shirt is great for on or off the course and comes in three color options. This polished style is also great for your golf game, with stretch-infused fabric that also has UV protection. It’s priced at $30 and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe.

Golf pants and shorts

Pair either of the tops above with the new PGA Tour Active Classic Fit Shorts. These shorts are infused with a unique motion flux 360 golf performance that moves with you and your swing. This style also has a comfort waistband that stretches and the cooling fabric is great for summer weather. Best of all, they’re priced at only $40. However, if you’re looking for a pant style, the PGA Tour Classic Fit Five-Pocket Golf Pants are very similar.

Finally, the MSX by Michael Strahan Modern Fit Golf Pants are another standout from the new line. They’re priced at $40 and are designed for comfort. They have the polished look of slacks and are sweat-wicking, lightweight, wrinkle-resistant, and the tailored hem is flattering. Plus, you can choose from three color options.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Men's Wearhouse

About the Author

Rockport’s Celebrate Dad Sale offers 30-50% off b...
Sanuk takes up to 50% off new markdowns: Sandals, sneak...
Nike offers up to 40% off styles that rarely go on sale...
Five LEGO summer sets we’re most looking forward ...
The North Face, Merrell, Columbia, more up to 70% off d...
Levi’s Flash Sale takes extra 40% off clearance f...
E3 2021 PC Gaming Show: Dying Light 2, Jurassic World E...
LEGO teases upcoming pair of brick-built adidas sneaker...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Callaway, PGA Tour, more from just $10 during Golf Apparel Shop Father’s Day Sale

From $10 Learn More
85% off

Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, more

from $5 Learn More

Celebrate Dad with Dick’s Sporting Goods Father’s Day Guide: Nike, YETI, more from $20

Learn More
Reg. $170+

Ninja’s Specialty Coffee Maker with iced brew and milk frother now $120 (Reg. up to $180)

$120 Learn More
30% off

Give your child a headstart with Amazon’s 30% off school supplies sale from $4.50

From $4.50 Learn More
Review

Volonic Valet 3 review: A high-end, designer iPhone and AirPods FreePower charging system with a price to match

Learn More
40% off

Snag 49.2-ft. of app-enabled LED strip lights for just $9.50 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

$9.50 Learn More
Up to $35 off

D-Link + TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 deals start at $100 today on Amazon (Up to $35 off)

From $100 Learn More