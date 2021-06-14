FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This highly-rated bamboo lap desk has a built-in MacBook stand, side drawer, more at $20

Amazon is offering SONGMICS’ Bamboo Lap Desk for $19.94 Prime shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $30, this knocks a full 33% off to match the all-time Amazon low. This foldable lap desk is equipped with a 15.6-inch laptop stand and built-in ventilation. You can hinge the stand to a more ergonomic angle, while keeping the rest of the desk level for your mouse, coffee, or other items. And while it’s certainly a winner for working in bed, it also works great as a breakfast tray, portable reading nook, or an instant spot for making art out in nature. The 14-inch design folds for easy travel, and comes complete with a little side drawer for smaller items and supplies. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,000 customers. See more options below.

If all you’re really looking for is something to give your MacBook a boost, check out this 17-inch aluminum laptop riser for $17. You’ll have to clip the on-page coupon to take full advantage of the savings, and then you’re set to elevate your laptop up to 14-inches off your desk. Perfect for easing neck and back strain, it also folds for easy transport. Rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 700 customers.

Add a little more hands-free convenience to you life with Anker’s Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR earbuds. They carry powerful 11mm drivers for deep bass and rich listening, plus beamforming microphones for hassle-free calls. And at a new low of $70, now is the perfect time to upgrade. Though that’s just the start of what you might find tucked way in our headphones guide.

More on SONGMICS’ Bamboo Lap Desk:

  • 21. 7 x 13. 8 inch desktop accommodates laptops perfect fit to 15. 6“ and holds up to 17lb; The bed tray always Plenty of space for you to surf the net, read or do artist and Crafts while sitting on the sofa or having breakfast in bed
  • 100% Natural Bamboo, which is as durable as solid wood; specially constructed tabletop withstands heavy loads and will not wear out or deform
  • Worry-saving Cup-Groove. Small drawer with built-in magnet for storing pen, note pad or phone without worry of the drawer rolling out. A stopper prevents your lap from slipping from the desktop

