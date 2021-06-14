FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless earbuds plummet to $70 shipped (Save $30)

-
Best BuyHeadphonesAnker
Save 30% $70

Best Buy currently offer Anker’s Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR True Wireless Earbuds for $69.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100, today’s savings mark the best we’ve ever tracked at 30% off. Touting massive 11mm drivers, you’ll find surprisingly rich bass and infectious rhythms blasting over these earbuds. With three specially-designed noise cancelling modes, you can tune out the world with greater efficacy than other ANC models. The four beamfoaming microphones help to achieve cleaner, more stable calls. And the entire thing is wrapped up in a 35-hour total battery life with the included charging case. These customizable earbuds are rated 4.3/5 stars. See more options below.

If you can get away without the oversized drivers, Anker’s Life A1 earbuds offers 9-hours of play off a single charge with adjustable listening modes, IPX7 waterproofing, and more. They ring up at $45 after you clip the on-page coupon, so you’re saving an extra $25 over our lead deal and walking away with a premium set of buds here. Plus, they offer more ways to charge, with the included charging case, microUSB connectivity, and wireless charging options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,110 customers.

Amazon is dropping some imaginative ways to listen with its new Echo Frames. These specs are up to snuff with built-in speakers, microphones, Alexa capabilities, and more. Unleashing some Mission Impossible-level gadgetry in a stylish package, you can take your own pair for a spin at a new low of $175. Though the traditionalists among us can explore a wide range of earbuds, cans, and more in our headphones guide.

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR Earbuds feature:

Life Dot 2 XR is optimized for noise cancelling— changing its settings depending on your surroundings. On top of this it delivers thumping beats, clear calls, and a 35-hour playtime. Using the Soundcore app, you can customize your touch controls and sound profile to perfectly fit the way you listen.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Anker

About the Author

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Alexa ANC headphones: $330 (Reg. ...
Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event s...
Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds see early Prime Day de...
Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones in black now...
Military-grade Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds now available wi...
Razer debuts new Opus X gaming headphones with ANC and ...
Save up to 28% on Anker power strips with USB-C and mor...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Target ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50+

Monoprice’s True Plus Earbuds + Wireless Charging Case matching Amazon low at $30

$30 Learn More
33% off

This highly-rated bamboo lap desk has a built-in MacBook stand, side drawer, more at $20

$20 Learn More
Save $225

Unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with 64MP triple-camera array, more: $275 ($225 off)

$275 Learn More
Save now

Score 48-feet of Alexa/Assistant-enabled Edison bulbs to warm up your summer nights at $51

$51 Learn More

Review: After wearing Nike’s self-lacing Adapt shoes for over a year, were they worth the cash?

Buy now Learn More

Razer E3 2021: ‘World’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop, 130W USB-C GaN charger, more

Learn More
30% off

VSDC Pro Video Editor with animated FX now at $14 (30% off) + updated FREE version

$14 Learn More

Nerf brings VR battles to a new dimension, launching Oculus Quest next year

Learn More