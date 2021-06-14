Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless earbuds plummet to $70 shipped (Save $30)

Best Buy currently offer Anker’s Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR True Wireless Earbuds for $69.99 shipped. Typically selling for $100, today’s savings mark the best we’ve ever tracked at 30% off. Touting massive 11mm drivers, you’ll find surprisingly rich bass and infectious rhythms blasting over these earbuds. With three specially-designed noise cancelling modes, you can tune out the world with greater efficacy than other ANC models. The four beamfoaming microphones help to achieve cleaner, more stable calls. And the entire thing is wrapped up in a 35-hour total battery life with the included charging case. These customizable earbuds are rated 4.3/5 stars. See more options below.

If you can get away without the oversized drivers, Anker’s Life A1 earbuds offers 9-hours of play off a single charge with adjustable listening modes, IPX7 waterproofing, and more. They ring up at $45 after you clip the on-page coupon, so you’re saving an extra $25 over our lead deal and walking away with a premium set of buds here. Plus, they offer more ways to charge, with the included charging case, microUSB connectivity, and wireless charging options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 1,110 customers.

Amazon is dropping some imaginative ways to listen with its new Echo Frames. These specs are up to snuff with built-in speakers, microphones, Alexa capabilities, and more. Unleashing some Mission Impossible-level gadgetry in a stylish package, you can take your own pair for a spin at a new low of $175. Though the traditionalists among us can explore a wide range of earbuds, cans, and more in our headphones guide.

Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR Earbuds feature:

Life Dot 2 XR is optimized for noise cancelling— changing its settings depending on your surroundings. On top of this it delivers thumping beats, clear calls, and a 35-hour playtime. Using the Soundcore app, you can customize your touch controls and sound profile to perfectly fit the way you listen.

