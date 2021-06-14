FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon Tile Mate item tracker deals now undercut Apple’s AirTags from $20 (2021 low)

-
20% off From $20

Amazon is now offering the 2020 model Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s 20% off the regular $25 price tag, a 2021 Amazon all-time low (the last time we saw them for slightly less was Black Friday 2020), and the best we can find. Now coming in at $9 under Apple’s AirTag, this iOS and Android-compatible item tracker is great for keeping tabs on keys, bags, and much more. It has a 200-foot range with the Tile app or you can ask Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri where it is. Rated 4+ stars from over 43,000 Amazon customers. More Tile deals below. 

Amazon is also offering the 2020 Tile Slim Bluetooth Tracker for $24.99 or 17% off the regular $30 price tag. This one comes in a more slimline, card-style footprint that’s great for wallets and things of that nature. Much of the same specs apply here otherwise including the solid 4+ star rating from over 21,000 Amazon customers. 

And remember, we are also still tracking Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ deals with 2-packs now starting from $60 or 25% off the going rate. But if you’re already in the AirTags ecosystem, price drops on Spigen’s all-new AirTags cases are now live from $15 as well. Just be sure to visit our giant roundup of the best AirTag keychains, cases, and straps from a wide selection of brands starting from $2.

More on the Tile Mate: 

  • FIND KEYS, BAGS & MORE — Directly attach Mate to everyday things like keys, bags and other stuff you need to keep track of regularly and use our free app on iOS or Android to find them.
  • FIND NEARBY — Use the Tile app to ring your Mate when it’s within 200 ft. or ask your Smart Home device to find it for you. Tile works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Xfinity, and Siri.
  • FIND FAR AWAY — When outside of Bluetooth range, use the Tile app to view your Tile’s most recent location or enlist the secure and anonymous help of the Tile Network to aid in your search.
  • FIND YOUR PHONE — Use your Tile to find your phone, even when it’s on silent.

