Spigen’s all-new AirTags cases have dropped in price for the first time from $15 (Save 25%)

Save 25% From $15

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Valentinus AirTags Keychain Case for $14.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $20, you’re looking at the very first price cut we’ve tracked on Spigen’s all-new accessory and a 25% discount as well. Rocking an imitation leather build, this case provides an affordable alternative to Apple’s pricy in-house cases for your new AirTags. Alongside the streamlined design, there’s an integrated keychain clip for hooking onto your keys, backpack, and anywhere else that could use some newfound item-tracking functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

While not as steep of a discount as the lead deal, today is also seeing the very first discount on the new Spigen Rugged Armor AirTags Case, as well. Having dropped from its usual $25 going rate, Spigen’s official Amazon storefront is now offering it for $22.99. Marking a new all-time low, this is a rare chance to score the brand’s latest accessory for less than retail. With much the same AirTags functionality of the lead deal, this one lives up to its name by providing a much more rugged build with a stainless steel carabiner and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

Having already made our list of the best AirTags cases, Spigen’s offerings are joined by plenty of other styles right here. While these were already some of the most affordable offerings out there before the discount, the added savings make these a no-brainer for holding out until some more premium models launch later in the year or just if you don’t need that high-end of a case.

But speaking of premium, Nomad just expanded its collection of AirTags accessories earlier in the year with its new Rugged Keychain. Delivering a much more durable design than the featured ESR model, this one also doubles as a pet tag for getting your furry friend in on the item-finding action. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to learn how you can lock-in a pre-order discount.

Spigen Valentinus AirTags Keychain Case features:

  • Made of a durable layer of pleather and finely knitted to closure
  • Secure button closure with cutouts to show off the AirTags
  • Comes with a carabiner for easy attachment anywhere
  • Slim and sleek design to keep things bulk-free
  • Designed to stay compatible with the AirTags bluetooth tracker.

