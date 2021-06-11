Score 2 of Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag+ with UWB precision finding for $60 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ Item Finders for $59.99 shipped. Normally fetching $80, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, is one of the first discounts on Samsung’s recently-released item finders, and marks a new all-time low. Those who only need one can drop the price to $37.32, down from $40. Effectively getting Android users in on the AirTags game, Galaxy SmartTag+ arrives to help you keep tabs on everything from keys and backpacks to remotes around the house and more. This model arrives with Bluetooth connectivity and matches Apple’s competitor thanks to being able to support Galaxy handsets with UWB chips for precision locating with AR and more. Over 675 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Those who can live without the added UWB precision tracking stand to save quite a bit more cash, as the standard Samsung Galaxy SmartTags will only run you $30. These pack much of the same item-finding features into a compact design for clipping onto your keys, but without the added functionality noted above. Much like the lead deal, Samsung’s tracker pairs over Bluetooth and can also connect to other Galaxy handsets in the area when the SmartTag leaves the immediate vicinity of your device. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if you do happen to be rocking AirTags already, don’t forget that this morning we also spotted the first notable discounts on Spigen’s cases from $15. Marking new all-time lows in the process, you can currently save 25% on both its imitation leather or rugged offerings.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ features:

Bluetooth powered SmartTag+ mounts easily to your keychain, bag, wallet, glasses case, or other personal accessories; If you think your lost item is nearby, tap the ring button on your cell phone and follow the familiar sound to the volume you set. This walks you step-by-step to the lost item, and gives you a uniquely visual way to locate it with a SmartTag+ attached; It even lets you know you’re close with a glimmering green sensor light when you’re at the destination; It shows you the way on your mobile phone screen through the SmartThings app.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!