FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s 2019 Kindle features a built-in backlight for reading at night, now $55 (Orig. $90)

-
Amazonwoot
Orig. $90 $55

Today only, Woot is offering the 2019 Amazon Kindle 4GB Wi-Fi E-Reader for $54.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $90, which is how much the current Kindle goes for, this model never went below $60 when it was available and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. This Kindle features a backlit display that allows you to read day or night, which is something older models didn’t have. With 4GB of storage and built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to keep hundreds of books offline to read and download more once you get back home. Whether you’re wanting to kick back and relax this summer with a good read outdoors, or just chill at night and enjoy your favorite book, this Kindle will handle it all. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this case designed specifically for today’s lead deal. It’s just $12 on Amazon and will protect both the front and back of your new E-Reader. It also features an auto wake/sleep function to help extend the battery life of your Kindle since it’ll turn the display off when you’re not using it.

Another way to enjoy a good book is through a smart speaker. Just yesterday, we published our hands-on with the latest Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen smart displays. We also are tracking some fantastic discounts on both the Echo Dot and Echo, with prices starting from $25 each.

More on the 2019 Amazon Kindle:

  • The ad-supported option (also known as Special Offers) displays sponsored screensavers on your device’s lockscreen.
  • Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

woot

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Add this dimmable lamp to your desk for only $14.50 Pri...
Microsoft’s Surface Headphones with adjustable noise ...
Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50: Tools, tech, and mu...
Logitech’s stress-free wireless mouse returns to ...
Mac and PC monitor deals from $130: ASUS 27-inch 165Hz,...
Manicure your trees for $59 with Sun Joe’s Electr...
Roku’s all-new Express 4K+ with Apple TV+ button ...
ASUS 14-inch Chromebook Flip 64GB plummets to new all-t...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s Kindle E-reader portfolio has many models and configurations, which is best for you?

Learn More
Save 85%

Leap into summer reading with FREE Kindle eBooks, best-sellers, more up to 85% off

FREE Learn More
Light up your desk

Add this dimmable lamp to your desk for only $14.50 Prime shipped

$14.50 Learn More
Reg. $140+

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones with adjustable noise cancellation back to $80 (Reg. $140+)

$80 Learn More
47% off

Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50: Tools, tech, and much more (Up to 47% off)

From $5.50 Learn More
E3 sale

Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ‘hundreds’ of titles marked down

Now Live! Learn More

Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas Dad can style for years to come

Learn More
Save 20%

Logitech’s stress-free wireless mouse returns to 2021 low of $20 (Save 20%)

$20 Learn More