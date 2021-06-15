Amazon’s 2019 Kindle features a built-in backlight for reading at night, now $55 (Orig. $90)

Today only, Woot is offering the 2019 Amazon Kindle 4GB Wi-Fi E-Reader for $54.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $90, which is how much the current Kindle goes for, this model never went below $60 when it was available and today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked. This Kindle features a backlit display that allows you to read day or night, which is something older models didn’t have. With 4GB of storage and built-in Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to keep hundreds of books offline to read and download more once you get back home. Whether you’re wanting to kick back and relax this summer with a good read outdoors, or just chill at night and enjoy your favorite book, this Kindle will handle it all. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use a fraction of your savings to pick up this case designed specifically for today’s lead deal. It’s just $12 on Amazon and will protect both the front and back of your new E-Reader. It also features an auto wake/sleep function to help extend the battery life of your Kindle since it’ll turn the display off when you’re not using it.

Another way to enjoy a good book is through a smart speaker. Just yesterday, we published our hands-on with the latest Echo Show 5 and 8 2nd gen smart displays. We also are tracking some fantastic discounts on both the Echo Dot and Echo, with prices starting from $25 each.

More on the 2019 Amazon Kindle:

The ad-supported option (also known as Special Offers) displays sponsored screensavers on your device’s lockscreen.

Adjustable front light lets you read comfortably for hours—indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Purpose-built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read distraction-free. Highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!