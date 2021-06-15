FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prime members: Score 2 All-new Echo Dot smart speakers for just $25 each (Reg. up to $100)

-
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $100 2 for $50

Prime members can now score a pair of Amazon’s latest model Echo Dot smart speakers for $49.98 shipped. Simply add two to your cart and apply code PDDOT2PK at checkout if the discounted price isn’t already reflected. Regularly $50 each, or $100 for two, today’s offer is 50% off the going rate and one of the lowest we have ever tracked. The all-new Echo Dot is among the most affordable ways to get in the smart Alexa eco-system, with a speaker attached, and it’s now just $25 a pop. Get full voice control of your favorite audio entertainment services, have Alexa answer your questions, and “call almost anyone hands-free.” Rated 4+ stars from over 285,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our recent Echo speaker feature. Additional details below. 

Now clearly you can save a touch more by only opting for one, or you can go for the third-generation Echo Dot starting from $35. But unless you definitely only need one, it’s pretty tough to beat the $25 per unit value found on today’s early Prime Day deal. 

We are also still tracking a similar notable offer on the fourth-generation Echo speakers that drops down from $100 to $60 each. Then dive into our breakdown feature of all the Amazon Echo speakers as well as this deal on the All-new Echo Frames that just plummeted to a new low at $175 for Prime members. We are slo still tracking a great deal on Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds starting from $80 and here’s our roundup of what deals can we expect during Amazon’s 2-day shopping event next week. 

More on the All-new Echo Dot:

  • Meet the all-new Echo Dot – Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa delivers crisp vocals and full sound in a sleek, compact design.
  • Voice control your entertainment – Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from popular streaming services throughout your home with multi-room music.
  • Ready to help – Ask Alexa to answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more.
  • Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms with Echo devices.
  • Simple to set up and use – Just plug in Echo Dot, then connect to the internet with the Alexa app and follow the easy steps to set up your device.

