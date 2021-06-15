These silicone AirTags cases help you keep track of what matters most, now $2 a piece (Save 56%)

AWinnerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Silicone AirTags Cases for $6.99 when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code AWINNER8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime customers or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $16, today’s savings slash more than 56% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Designed for the 2021 Apple AirTags, these sturdy silicone holders are attached to keyrings for easy tagging and tracking. Whether you need to keep tabs on your keys, luggage, pets, or other items, this is the most cost-effective way to do it. And the raised-edge design will help keep your AirTags scratch-free. They come in plain black, or a variety of colors. Although personally, I think the kitty-paw ones are worth the extra $4. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re certain you won’t need quite that many cases, you can have your pick of colors by opting for a single case at $5. This also gives you the option to mix and match with the above deal, if you’re particular about your color coordination. Options include brown, pink, yellow, red, navy, green, and white. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now all that’s left to do is pick up some summer goodies worth putting a tracker on. For instance, Microsoft’s V1 Surface Headphones deliver “Omnisonic Audio” with customizable noise cancellation at just $80. And those are just the start of the savings we’ve got tucked away in our headphones guide, so take a look around for yourself before picking out that perfect treat-yourself splurge.

The Secure Holder with Key Ring features a Twist and Lock design that keeps your AirTag safely inside.

Thoughtfully designed, the Secure Holder features a raised edge that helps prevent your AirTag from getting scratched.

The Secure Holder firmly grips the edges of your AirTag while keeping the elegant design and personalized engravings exposed. Choose from four colors to personalize your look.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!