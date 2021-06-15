FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones with adjustable noise cancellation back to $80 (Reg. $140+)

Reg. $140+ $80

Woot is now offering Microsoft’s V1 Surface Headphones for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $250, they tend to sell for closer to $150 these days and are currently listed at $139 via Amazon. Today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Alongside “Omnisonic Audio” reproduction, Microsoft’s previous-generation headphones feature adjustable active noise cancellation settings, built-in voice assistance, and compatibility with Windows, iOS, Android, and macOS devices. An automatic pause in audio when you take the headphones off is a nice touch and you’ll also find 15-hour battery life (with an extra hour via 5-minute fast charge). They also sport on-board controls to adjust the volume, skip tracks, mute the mic, or end calls. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look. More details below. 

Not interested in Microsoft’s cans? Take a look at the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones. They sell for $50 or less and carry stellar reviews from over 23,600 happy Amazon customers. There’s no built-in virtual assistant here, but they will save you more than $30 and they do include “built-in ANC microphones with digital active noise cancellation.”

Then head over to our headphones guide for some notable offers on the Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless earbuds, this offer on Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds, the Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones, and much more. We also spotted a notable pre-order offer on the new Beats Studio Buds for $150 with a $10 Apple gift card at Costco

More on Microsoft’s V1 Surface Headphones:

Crisp, clear audio envelops you in your music. Easily control volume and adjust noise cancellation levels with on-ear dials. Even your voice is captured with exceptional clarity. Adjustable Active Noise Cancellation technology means you choose how much you tune out. Turn up the silence on planes, trains, or when surrounding noise is at its loudest. Turn it down to adjust when you want to be more aware of what’s going on around you, like in the office or on city streets.

