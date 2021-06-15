Give your old reels new life with KODAK’s mobile film scanner at new low of $24

Woot currently offers the KODAK Mobile Film Scanner for $23.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime shopper, then shipping will cost $6. Usually going for around $35 from retailers like Amazon, today’s savings knock 31% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. If you’ve got old film reels lying around, you can give them new life with this simple scanner. It has an internal backlight to brighten up the piece you’re trying to recapture, then you only need to line up your smartphone and use the free KODAK app to scan. It’s compatible with both 35mm negatives and slides. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 customers. See more options below.

Need somewhere safe to keep your 35mm negatives? These highly-rated film preservers are only $8.50 for 25. Each page will hold 28 frames, and with 25-sheets in each pack, you can keep all your favorite old-school photographs in good condition until you’re ready to develop or scan. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Whether you pick up a new film scanner or not, you can enjoy all of your digital pictures in stunning quality on the new Microsoft Surface Go. With up to 10-hours of battery life and a gorgeous 10.5-inch touchscreen display, now is the perfect time to think about upgrading your old tablet. It’s down to a new low at $280, but if that’s a bit too big on an investment, there’s even more options waiting in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on the KODAK mobile film scanner:

Love looking at your old films, but tired of messy wires and bulky scanning equipment? Skip the expensive fees and keep things simple with the KODAK Mobile Film Scanner. On the surface, it’s a cute little box. But put it together, place your smartphone on top, and old photographs ‘go digital’ in seconds. Our handy scanner is crafted of light cardboard, making it easy to fold down into a small, compact package for portable ease. A built-in LED backlight also helps illuminate your old 35mm films and slides, while the dedicated KODAK Mobile Film Scanner app lets you control everything and edit images on your smartphone screen.

