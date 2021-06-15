Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to new all-time lows from $280 shipped (Up to $189 off)

Microsoft is currently offering its Surface Go 2 Windows Tablet from $279.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay at least $400 for a Surface Go 2 at Amazon and today’s deal marks new all-time lows, ushering in up to $189 in savings. The Surface Go 2 features a 10.5-inch touchscreen and up to 10-hours of battery life on a single charge. Starting at just 1.2-pounds, it’s ultra light, meaning that you can easily take this tablet on-the-go for work outside of the house. There’s a USB-C port and headphone jack, as well as 1080p front- and rear-facing cameras for video calls and photos. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Use a fraction of your savings to grab this budget-focused stylus. It’s made by a third-party and features 1,024 levels of pressure, which isn’t quite as sensitive as the official Surface Pen. However, it’s only $30, which is a great alternative if you’re looking for something that’s low-cost but still offers a greater range of options than a standard stylus.

Speaking of USB-C, did you see the deal we found on UGREEN’s hubs earlier today? The headlining feature that would benefit the Surface Go 2 is the USB-C to dual USB-A for $10, which would work well with the tablet on sale today. There’s more to browse in the sale, so be sure to check our post for more ways to save.

More on the Microsoft Surface Go 2:

Starting at just 1.2 pounds (not including Type Cover), with new 10.5” touchscreen.

Battery life up to 10 hours. Perfect for browsing, shopping, emails, and homework

Tablet portability, performance and laptop versatility with adjustable Kickstand and Signature Type Cover.

Stay connected with included USB-C port and headphone jack. Full HD front- and rear-facing cameras let you make crisp, clear calls to friends and family, or take and share great photos.

Hi-res touchscreen is perfect for browsing, playing, and binge watching.

