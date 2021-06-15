Got $6? Then you can score this 55-inch tilting TV wall mount at a new all-time low

PERLESMITH (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 55-inch Tilting TV Wall Mount for $6.27 after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code IDL8EOKK at checkout. Usually selling for $20, that guillotines the price at a full 67% off, marking a new all-time low. This steel wall mount is designed to accomodate screens between 27- and 55-inches, and weights up to 115 pounds. It offers easy elevation of your TV or monitor with tilt up to 14-degrees, to the find the perfect viewing angle. Plus, you save space by ditching the classic TV stand, lying the screen almost flush against the wall. Over 33,00 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. See more options below.

You’d be hard pressed to find a wall mount for less cash, but if you’re looking for a little extra reach, this full motion TV mount extends up to 16.5-inches from the wall and offers 90-degree rotation at $40.50 after you clip the on-page coupon.. You still get 20-degrees of tilt and a little leveling wiggle room out of it as well, and it can accommodate screens up to 85-inches. For those reasons, it might yet be a worthwhile addition to your home theatre. At least, 20,000 other folks sure thought so, leaving it an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Speaking of monitors, we’re tacking a who slew of curved, ultrawide, and other offerings starting at just $130. Whether you’re searching for lightning-fast response at 240Hz or stunning 2K picture, there’s tons of options to sort through up to $100 off. Not seeing quite the right fit for your set-up? No sweat – just check out our best PC gaming deals guide for all the latest and greatest.

More on PERLESMITH’s 55-inch Tilting TV Mount:

By providing vertical angle adjustment, a TV wall mount with tilt function makes it easy to compensate for a TV which is not on the most optimized viewing level. In other words, you can tilt it up and down to get the most desirable angle. It seems like no big deal at all, but trust me, this function would save a lot headache when you’re about to decide the mounting locations. Further, light from your lamp or outside can also affect the TV’s picture. So the tilt is essential if you want to reduce the on-screen glare. A little bit angle adjustments can deflect it away from.

