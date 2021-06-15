FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Mac and PC monitor deals from $130: ASUS 27-inch 165Hz, Monoprice 35-inch UltraWide, more

-
Save $100 From $130

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor (VG27VH1B) for $189.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Want to upgrade your gaming experience? If so, this display offers a smooth picture thanks to 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and more. You’ll also stand to benefit from an increased level of immersion with a 1500R curvature that’s ready to wrap around your field of vision. When it comes to I/O, you’ll be able to hook things up using HDMI 2.0, D-SUB, 3.5mm input, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted monitors up to $100 off priced as low as $130.

More monitors on sale:

The PC- and Mac-friendly deals don’t stop there though. Today you can cash in on SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Internal NVMe SSD for $100 alongside these Logitech mechanical/optical gaming keyboards from $69 and even a batch of Gaming chairs as low as $110. Finally, don’t forget that we just covered Razer E3 2021 announcements. Give that a read to learn all about the ‘world’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop and much more.

ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor features:

  • 27-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
  • ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.
  • FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
  • Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas

