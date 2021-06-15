Mac and PC monitor deals from $130: ASUS 27-inch 165Hz, Monoprice 35-inch UltraWide, more

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor (VG27VH1B) for $189.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Want to upgrade your gaming experience? If so, this display offers a smooth picture thanks to 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and more. You’ll also stand to benefit from an increased level of immersion with a 1500R curvature that’s ready to wrap around your field of vision. When it comes to I/O, you’ll be able to hook things up using HDMI 2.0, D-SUB, 3.5mm input, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted monitors up to $100 off priced as low as $130.

More monitors on sale:

The PC- and Mac-friendly deals don’t stop there though. Today you can cash in on SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Internal NVMe SSD for $100 alongside these Logitech mechanical/optical gaming keyboards from $69 and even a batch of Gaming chairs as low as $110. Finally, don’t forget that we just covered Razer E3 2021 announcements. Give that a read to learn all about the ‘world’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop and much more.

ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor features:

27-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay

ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates

Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas

