Mac and PC monitor deals from $130: ASUS 27-inch 165Hz, Monoprice 35-inch UltraWide, more

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor (VG27VH1B) for $189.99 shipped. That’s $80 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the lowest price we have tracked just once before. Want to upgrade your gaming experience? If so, this display offers a smooth picture thanks to 165Hz refresh rate, FreeSync support, and more. You’ll also stand to benefit from an increased level of immersion with a 1500R curvature that’s ready to wrap around your field of vision. When it comes to I/O, you’ll be able to hook things up using HDMI 2.0, D-SUB, 3.5mm input, and the list goes on. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted monitors up to $100 off priced as low as $130.
More monitors on sale:
- Dell 27-inch 1080p 75Hz: $150 (Reg. $190)
- ASUS TUF 32-inch 1440p 165Hz HDR Curved: $300 (Reg. $400)
- MSI 27-inch 1440p 165Hz Curved: $260 (Reg. $320)
- BenQ ZOWIE 24-inch 1080p 144Hz: $159 (Reg. $199)
- Monoprice 35-inch 1440p 120Hz Curved UltraWide: $300 (Reg. $400)
- Acer 21.5-inch 1080p 75Hz: $130 (Reg. $165)
- ASUS 23.8-inch 1080p with Webcam: $130 (Reg. $170)
- AOPEN 27-inch 1080p 240Hz Curved: $250 (Reg. $330)
- View all…
The PC- and Mac-friendly deals don’t stop there though. Today you can cash in on SanDisk’s Ultra 1TB Internal NVMe SSD for $100 alongside these Logitech mechanical/optical gaming keyboards from $69 and even a batch of Gaming chairs as low as $110. Finally, don’t forget that we just covered Razer E3 2021 announcements. Give that a read to learn all about the ‘world’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop and much more.
ASUS TUF 27-inch Curved 1080p 165Hz Monitor features:
- 27-inch Full HD (1920×1080) 1500R curved gaming monitor with ultrafast 165Hz refresh rate designed for professional gamers and immersive gameplay
- ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB ) technology enables a 1ms response time (MPRT) together with Adaptive-sync, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.
- FreeSync Premium technology to eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates
- Shadow Boost enhances image details in dark areas, brightening scenes without over-exposing bright areas
