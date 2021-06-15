FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas Dad can style for years to come

-
FashionNewsRalph Lauren

The Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide is full of timeless styles, including apparel, accessories, cologne, and shoes. Ralph Lauren is known for its classic apparel, and it has phenomenal Father’s Day gifts. The brand is also offering free delivery on purchases exceeding $150. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren states, “An American style standard since 1972, the Polo shirt has been imitated but never matched. Over the decades, Ralph Lauren has reimagined his signature style in a wide array of colors and fits, yet all retain the quality and attention to detail of the iconic original. This relaxed version is made from our highly breathable cotton mesh, which offers a textured look and a soft feel.”

Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Top Picks

A standout from this gift guide is the Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt. This shirt is available in a wide variety of fun color options for summer and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The contrasting logo is very fashionable, and the material is sweat-wicking. It also comes in three fit sizes: classic, slim, and custom slim. This polo would be an awesome gift idea, and pricing starts at $60.

Pair this shirt with the Heritage Court II Leather Sneakers that are very on-trend for this season. These leather sneakers feature a Ralph Lauren logo on the side and cushioned insole to promote comfort. This is also a really nice option for summer because they will pair perfectly with shorts, chinos, or joggers alike. They’re priced at $98 and will make a perfect gift for your dad.

Cologne and Accessories

Sunglasses are a perfect gift idea for Father’s Day and an essential for summer. One of our top picks is the classic Regimental Stripe Sunglasses that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The polo logos on the sides really make a fashion statement, and the lenses feature 100% UV protection. This style is priced at $168 and will easily become a go-to in their everyday wardrobe.

Finally, cologne always makes a nice gift, and the Polo Deep Blue scent is a nice option. This cologne features notes of citrus and sage, making it refreshing for summer weather. It also comes in a luxurious bottle and is priced at $85.

You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new Men’s Wearhouse Golf Collection here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Ralph Lauren

About the Author

Twelve South unveils new MagSafe SurfacePad as latest i...
Kate Spade Surprise Sale cuts up to 75% off summer hand...
E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel ...
Sunglass Hut’s polarized event takes $30 off Ray-...
Vineyard Vines takes up to 50% off over 150 new markdow...
Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale that’s off...
Apogee intros gorgeous new Duet 3 audio interface ̵...
LEGO assembles new 780-piece life-size adidas Originals...
Show More Comments

Related

85% off

Men’s Wearhouse takes up to 85% off Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, more

from $5 Learn More
50% off

Banana Republic Father’s Day Sale offers up to 50% off: Jeans, polos, shorts, more

From $20 Learn More

Orvis Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas for the great outdoorsman with prices from $10

Learn More
30% off

Macy’s Friends and Family Sale cuts extra 30% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

from $15 Learn More

Sperry x John Legend Father’s Day Gift Guide has an array of boat shoes, loafers, more

Learn More
Reg. $140+

Microsoft’s Surface Headphones with adjustable noise cancellation back to $80 (Reg. $140+)

$80 Learn More
Orig. $90

Amazon’s 2019 Kindle features a built-in backlight for reading at night, now $55 (Orig. $90)

$55 Learn More
47% off

Amazon Basics markdowns from $5.50: Tools, tech, and much more (Up to 47% off)

From $5.50 Learn More