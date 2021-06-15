Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide offers ideas Dad can style for years to come

The Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Gift Guide is full of timeless styles, including apparel, accessories, cologne, and shoes. Ralph Lauren is known for its classic apparel, and it has phenomenal Father’s Day gifts. The brand is also offering free delivery on purchases exceeding $150. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren states, “An American style standard since 1972, the Polo shirt has been imitated but never matched. Over the decades, Ralph Lauren has reimagined his signature style in a wide array of colors and fits, yet all retain the quality and attention to detail of the iconic original. This relaxed version is made from our highly breathable cotton mesh, which offers a textured look and a soft feel.”

Ralph Lauren Father’s Day Top Picks

A standout from this gift guide is the Iconic Mesh Polo Shirt. This shirt is available in a wide variety of fun color options for summer and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The contrasting logo is very fashionable, and the material is sweat-wicking. It also comes in three fit sizes: classic, slim, and custom slim. This polo would be an awesome gift idea, and pricing starts at $60.

Pair this shirt with the Heritage Court II Leather Sneakers that are very on-trend for this season. These leather sneakers feature a Ralph Lauren logo on the side and cushioned insole to promote comfort. This is also a really nice option for summer because they will pair perfectly with shorts, chinos, or joggers alike. They’re priced at $98 and will make a perfect gift for your dad.

Cologne and Accessories

Sunglasses are a perfect gift idea for Father’s Day and an essential for summer. One of our top picks is the classic Regimental Stripe Sunglasses that can be dressed up or down seamlessly. The polo logos on the sides really make a fashion statement, and the lenses feature 100% UV protection. This style is priced at $168 and will easily become a go-to in their everyday wardrobe.

Finally, cologne always makes a nice gift, and the Polo Deep Blue scent is a nice option. This cologne features notes of citrus and sage, making it refreshing for summer weather. It also comes in a luxurious bottle and is priced at $85.

You will also want to check out our latest guide to the new Men’s Wearhouse Golf Collection here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!