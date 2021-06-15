Despite having well over 30 smart devices throughout my home, visitors often cannot tell that light switches, outlets, TVs, and many other pieces of my technology can be controlled using Alexa or Siri. This is because I go to painstaking lengths to blend technology within my space and even hide it whenever possible. Thankfully, IKEA and Sonos are attempting to make home audio disappear with the release of its new SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker. Outside of having a power cord, this piece of technology tries to mirror a piece of art while still wielding support for AirPlay 2. Continue reading to learn more.

All-new SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker beautifies home audio

The new SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker isn’t the first time IKEA and Sonos have tried to deliver speakers in an alternative form factor. Another member of the SYMFONISK family is a table lamp that also functions as an AirPlay 2 speaker.

IKEA’s artistic Picture Frame Speaker comes with either a black or white frame and is paired with a geometric print by default. Thankfully there will be two more front cover styles available at launch, each of which will cost a bit more money to individually acquire.

“The space-saving picture frame speaker can hang on its own on the wall as an eye-catching art piece, be matched with other art on the wall, be placed on a shelf or on the floor, leaning against the wall. The interchangeable fronts make it easy to choose a style that suits your individual home,” says Stjepan Begic, product developer at IKEA of Sweden.

The new speaker measures 22 by 16 inches and sports built-in Wi-Fi. Unsurprisingly, it works just like other Sonos speakers, allowing you to tap into more than 100 streaming services using the company’s iOS and Android app.

Pricing and availabilty

IKEA will begin selling the SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker in its stores beginning July 15. Pricing is set at $199.99, which I consider to be entirely reasonable if the audio quality lands somewhere between Amazon Echo and Sonos One. The two additional print styles promised at launch will cost $20 each.

9to5Toys’ Take

The new SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker hasn’t even been released yet, but I’m already smitten by it. It’s arguably in a league of its own, just like the Samsung Frame and Serif TV lineup. I really hope the trend of artistic technology continues.

This will pave the way for adding television, speakers, and all sorts of other gear into just about any room without needing to settle for an ugly, cluttered space. One major oversight of the SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker is the lack of an integrated voice assistant. I am baffled by this and sincerely hope that buyers can opt to have Alexa or Assistant baked into the next release.

