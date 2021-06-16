SteelSeries award-winning Artic 3 Gaming Headset falls to 2021 low at $55 (Save 21%)

Best Buy is offering the SteelSeries Arctis 3 Universal Wired Gaming headset for $54.99 shipped. Typically selling for $70, and going for about $0.50 less on Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in well over a year. Centered on SteelSeries’ S1 internal speakers, you’ll find crisp, “ultra-low distortion audio” wafting between the AirWeave cushions. This version of the Arctis 3 headset is universally compatible, so you’re set to try out the latest on PlayStation 5/4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox, mobile or even a VR headset. The retractable microphone is a major player in this award-winning design, including studio-quality sound and “exceptional background noise cancellation.” Over 880 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Looking for a more budget-friendly option? You can’t go wrong with RUNMUS’ classic K8 gaming headset at just $15 once you clip the on-page coupon. It’s backed by custom-tuned 50mm drivers and an adjustable noise-cancelling microphone. You won’t garner quite the same sound quality offered above, but they’re outfitted with near universal compatibility and plush, memory protein ear cups. Nearly 48,000 gamers found it to be a suitable choice, leaving it a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re more interested in some hi-fi tunes than a streaming mic, the JBL LIVE 300 True Wireless Earbuds are headlining a slew of headphone deals on Woot right now. They offer smart noise cancellation, over 20-hours of battery with the included case, and they’re down to $80 shipped from $150. And those are just the first in a lineup of deals waiting in our headphones guide, so feel free to take a gander before making any big commitments.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Universal Gaming Headset features:

Hear music and sound effects clearly with this Steel Series Arctis 3 gaming headset. The ergonomic, lightweight design keeps you comfortable through hours of play, and the on-ear controls let you easily adjust volume. This Steel Series Arctis 3 gaming headset has high-quality audio drivers and a microphone that reduce distortion and ensure clarity.

