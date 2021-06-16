Board games from $11: Catan, 7 Wonders, Ticket to Ride First Journey, Terraforming Mars, more

Amazon is offering the 7 Wonders Board Game for $29.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. For comparison, it goes for around $43 normally and today’s deal is the lowest we’ve tracked in 2021, being beaten only by a drop to $29 in December of 2020. 7 Wonders is well-known in the board game world if you’re interested in the genre. The version on sale today is revamped and features “all-new visuals” though the same mechanics we know and love are still present. A single game should only take around 30 minutes and can play up to seven people, helping to boost family game nights all over. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Already own 7 Wonders? Head below for other great deals.

More board game deals:

Prefer to play games on Nintendo’s Switch? There’s quite a few family-focused titles at fantastic prices right now, and up to four can easily play many fan-favorites. You’ll find a massive eShop sale happening this week to celebrate the company’s wide-ranging E3 showcase yesterday. Plenty of new titles were announced, but you’ll also find that must-have games like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Among Us, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, and much more are on sale right now.

More about 7 Wonders:

A complete visual revamp of the game all while keeping its famous mechanics

30 minutes per game and up to 7 players, who are all playing at the same time

Quick games which are always different thanks to the variety of cards and boards

