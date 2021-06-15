It’s now time for the Nintendo E3 2021 game sale. The iconic game publisher just wrapped up its E3 presentation with the first gameplay footage of the Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel (it releases in 2022), the new 2D Metroid Dread game, and much more. But now it’s time for today’s massive Nintendo E3 2021 game sale with “hundreds of titles” marked down to fill out your Switch library for the summer. Be sure to take advance of this Nintendo Switch Online deal and then head below for the Nintendo E3 2021 game sale.
Nintendo E3 2021 game sale:
- Cuphead $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $10 (Reg. $60)
- Hades $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Among Us $3.50 (Reg. $5)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $42 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $42 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive $42 (Reg. $60)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Octopath Traveler $42 (Reg. $60)
- Trials of Mana $25 (Reg. $50)
- Carcassonne $8 (Reg. $20)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $15 (Reg. $30)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild $42 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection games from $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $30 (Reg. $60)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Messenger $10 (Reg. $20)
- Donut County $4 (Reg. $13)
- LEGO CITY Undercover $6 (Reg. $30)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Plus much more right here…
Nintendo just announced a new Game & Watch Legend of Zelda edition releasing just ahead of the holiday season in November, but you can score the Mario version on sale for $40 shipped right now. Be sure to swing by our E3 2021 hub for even more and check out some of our coverage below:
More details from Nintendo:
Nintendo E3 2021 game sale: Plus, earn 5% in Gold Points** for your next purchase.
Sale ends 6/21 at 11:59 p.m. PT
Nintendo E3 2021 game saleMy Nintendo
Gold Points** are awarded based on 5% of the amount you pay (excluding tax and any points or discounts used) for eligible digital purchases. Then, you can redeem your Gold Points towards the purchase of other eligible digital games, DLC, and more.
