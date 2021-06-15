Well, with Microsoft and Bethesda behind us now, it’s on to the main event: the Nintendo E3 2021 showcase. After confirming this year’s presentation earlier this month, we know we are in for 40-minutes of pure Nintendo Switch games and it all starts now. Be sure to catch up on our coverage of the all the biggest reveals in our E3 2021 hub, including last night’s notable Razer event that revealed ‘world’s most powerful’ RTX 3080 14-inch laptop (and much more), but it’s all about the Mushroom Kingdom and new Switch games right now. Head below for the Nintendo E3 2021 showcase.

Nintendo E3 2021 showcase

The Nintendo E3 2021 showcase is looking like it’s going to be a big one! Nintendo has already confirmed we would be seeing 40 minutes of upcoming Switch games followed by three hours of Nintendo Treehouse Live with gameplay from tiles in the showcase. That likely means we won’t be getting the new Switch Pro console everyone is waiting on, but you never really know for sure.

More of Mario Golf Super Rush, The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword remake, and hopefully at least something regarding the now fabled Metroid Prime 4 titles will be on the slate. The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild went on sale this morning and we are very much hoping to see something regarding the already announced sequel during today’s Nintendo E3 2021 showcase.

Watch the live stream below and check back after as we will be updating this post with all of the high-resolution trailers:

Tune in at 9 a.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct presentation, featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused exclusively on Nintendo Switch games mainly releasing in 2021. Immediately after the Nintendo Direct, continue watching for around three hours of deep dives on gameplay for a handful of Nintendo Switch games in Nintendo Treehouse: Live.

Updating…this post will be updated again as more full-res trailer go live.

Tekken Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters

To kick things off, we are getting a new trailer for upcoming Tekken Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters. Details coming down the line (June 28, 2021), but we are getting a video focusing on move sets and more.

Life is Strange

Life is Strange remastered (later this year) and True Colors are coming to Nintendo Switch on September 10.

A trio of Life is Strange games are coming to Nintendo Switch! Play two award-winning stories when Life Is Strange Remastered Collection comes to Nintendo Switch later this year and experience the newest story in the series with Life Is Strange: True Colors, launching 9/10!

Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy coming to Switch on October 26.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

To deliberate the 20th Anniversary of Super Monkey Ball a collection of sorts has been remastered for a new generation: Banana Mania October 5, 2021

Go bananas with the ultimate Super Monkey Ball experience! Bounce, tilt, and roll through over 300 delightfully recreated stages from the original three Super Monkey Ball games when Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania rolls onto Nintendo Switch on 10/5.

Mario Party Superstars

Mario Party Superstars with 100 mini games from the Mario Party catalogue, online play included. Coming October 29, 2021.

Mario Party Superstars arrives on Nintendo Switch, 10/29! Enjoy 5 boards from the Nintendo 64 era & 100 minigames from the series catalog – all of which can be played with button controls. Plus, all game modes work with online play!

Metroid Dread

Nintendo is now showing off a new 2D Metroid game: Coming October 8, 2021. New amiibo figures for the game are coming the same day.

Samus’ story continues after the events of the Metroid Fusion game when she descends upon planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. The remote planet has become overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and chilling mechanical menaces. Samus is more agile and capable than ever, but can she overcome the inhuman threat stalking the depths of ZDR?

New WarioWare game

2-player co-op, and “releasing in the near future”

WAHAHAHA! Lightning-fast microgame mayhem comes to #NintendoSwitch in WarioWare: Get it Together! For the first time, YOU control Wario and his colorful crew in either solo or 2-player coop. Available 9/10.

Shin Megami Tensei V

Launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch

Check out world premiere gameplay footage for the long-awaited Shin Megami Tensei V, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on 11/12. Nintendo Direct Pre-orders begin 6/21

Daganronpa Decadence collection

4 Danganronpa games come to Nintendo Switch in Danganronpa Decadence, launching later this year! The collection includes the new Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. All 4 will also be out individually on Nintendo eShop.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+ 2

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+ 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch June 25, 2021.

Advanced Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp

Advanced Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp is releasing this holiday

The first Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising campaigns return in one package, fully rebuilt from the ground up for Nintendo Switch! Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches 12/3.

New Game & Watch Legend of Zelda handheld

Coming November 12, 2021.

Nintendo is showing of the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild right now!!

Coming in 2022…includes the skies above Hyrule.

Return to Hyrule – and the skies above – in this first look at gameplay for the Sequel to the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, planned for release on #NintendoSwitch in 2022.

Outside of today's Nintendo E3 2021 showcase, be sure to check out today's deal on Nintendo's Game & Watch Mario handheld console and the ongoing E3 2021 promotion with 1-year of Nintendo Switch Online and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $35 ($60+ value).

