Let Garmin’s vivosmart 4 push you to your peak this summer, at new low of $86.50

Amazon is offering the Garmin vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker for $86.65 shipped. Originally going for $130, but recently selling for about $100, today’s deal knocks 15% off to mark the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. This compact smart band offers an instant look at your vital health metrics like heartrate, stress, blood oxygenation, and more. On the app, you can dive in deep to how all of these baselines shift throughout your day, and the vivsomart 4 can use them to predict when your body is at it’s peak energy, ready to take on anything, or when it could likely use a rest. The slim design is fashionable and functional, ready for both the shower and pool with up to 7-days of battery life. Plus, you can get texts, alerts, and more when you pair it with a compatible Android. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,000 customers. See more below.

If you’re hoping for a little more screen real estate without paying those Apple Watch prices, checkout LETSCOM’s touchscreen fitness tracker at $34 after you clip the on-page coupon. For less than half the price, you keep the heartrate and sleep tracking, plus a pedometer and various sport modes. Although, you won’t garner quite as detailed of a health report, this is still a solid way to keep tabs on your progress and motivate yourself to keep fit. Plus, it’s got customizable displays and basic smartwatch functionality. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 21,000 customers.

For brand-name shoppers, the Galaxy Watch Active2 just dropped to a new all-time low at $129. That brings a whole new level of attention to your health from the top down, including stress and meditation, tons of sport modes, as well as a massive improvement in smartwatch department over some other options. There’s even a few more budget-friendly options sprinkled in there too, but if nothing seems quite right for your fitness journey, just check out our fitness tracker guide for all the latest and greatest.

Garmin vivosmart 4 features:

Includes advanced sleep monitoring with REM sleep and can gauge blood oxygen saturation levels during the night with the wrist based Pulse Ox sensor. (Not a medical device and not intended for use in the diagnosis or monitoring of any medical condition)

Fitness and health monitoring tools include estimated wrist based heart rate, all day stress tracking, Relaxation breathing timer, Vo2 Max, body battery energy monitor and more

Features dedicated activity timers for walks, runs, strength training, yoga, pool swims and others; Lens material: Polycarbonate. Strap material: Silicone

