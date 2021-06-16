FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot launches RIDGID tool sale with up to 40% off combo kits, accessories, and more

Home Depot has launched a new Special Buy of the Week that’s discounting a selection of RIDGID power tools, combo kits, and accessories. Shipping is free across the board and many items are also available for no-cost in-store pickup for those who want to get started even sooner with the home renovations. Headlining is the RIDGID 4-Tool 18V Combo Kit for $269. Normally fetching $369, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks the best price of the year. This combo kits includes just about all of the essentials for expanding your DIY arsenal for everything from light repairs to other ongoing projects and more. Alongside the 18V drill/driver, there’s also a work light, reciprocating saw, and impact driver alongside two interchangeable batteries and a charger. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable RIDGID deals at Home Depot:

Alongside all of our other top picks, be sure to peruse the rest of the sale right here for a closer look at all of the savings. Then head over to our coverage of the Home Depot Father’s Day sale for additional offers to get dad the perfect gift ahead of the big day alongside this FREE RYOBI tool promotion that’s still ongoing.

RIDGID 4-Tool 18V Combo Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, (1) 4.0 Battery, Charger, and Bag. RIDGID Brushless Motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. The 2-Speed Drill/Driver features all metal gears for extended jobsite durability. The 3-Speed Impact Driver features a best-in-class 2250 in./lbs. of torque with adjustable power.

