Netatmo HomeKit Indoor/Outdoor Weather Station + CO2 monitoring now $129.50 ($50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Netatmo HomeKit Indoor/Outdoor Weather Station for $129.60 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $180 and more recently dropping into the $160 range, today’s deal is up to $50.50 in savings, is at least 20% off the most recent deal prices, and the lowest we can find. This system is made up of indoor and outdoor module sensors to provide real-time notifications to your smart devices including temperature, humidity, air quality, indoor noise levels, barometric pressure, and even CO2 levels. Support for HomeKit and Amazon’s Alexa provide voice control and allow the system to more easily integrate into your existing smart setup. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable solution would be the La Crosse Technology Wireless Color Weather Station at $43 shipped. This one won’t provide HomeKit support or those sleek sensor modules, but it does provide similar stat tracking for both indoor and outdoor conditions alongside a colorful, tablet-like monitoring station. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.

Another great way to get weather forecasts into your daily routine is the with the Echo Show 5 and 8 models we just went hands-on with as well as these now discounted Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles. Be sure to check out the deal we just spotted on Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro with XDR display, then head over to our smart home hub for even more gear to kit out your intelligent living space.

More on the Netatmo HomeKit Weather Station:

UNDERSTAND YOUR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR ENVIRONMENT: indoor / outdoor temperature, humidity, air quality, indoor noise levels, barometric pressure.

RECEIVE REAL-TIME NOTIFICATIONS: use your Weather Station to customise indoor and outdoor alerts and get notifications on your smartphone. Ventilation alerts will tell you when it’s time to air out your home.

ACCESS YOUR DATA REMOTELY AND WITH YOUR VOICE: easily access your weather readings at any time from your smartphone, tablet, computer or by voice via Alexa on Amazon Echo or via Siri thanks to the compatibility with Apple HomeKit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!