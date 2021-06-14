FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google Nest Hub Display/Max bundles, Nest Audio, more from $75 with up to $100 in savings

We have now spotted a number of notable deals on Google smart home gear and speakers via the official Google eBay store. It is now bundling its second-generation Nest Hub Display with a Google Nest Audio Smart Speaker for $129 shipped in charcoal, chalk, sand, and blue colorways. Regularly as much as $200 direct from Google, where both items are currently on sale for $155 combined, today’s offer is the lowest we can find and up to $70 in savings. The Nest Hub provides a voice command-ready portal to all of your compatible smart home gear and the included Nest speaker while also offering up direct on-demand access to video content from your favorite services. The Nest Audio provides much of the same feature set, without the video screen, and offers up a smart listening device that ties directly into your smart Google home setup. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for even more smart home and audio Google gear deals. 

More smart Google gear deals:

We are also still tracking a notable deal on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems from $200 right here alongside offer on Google Stadia Premiere Edition, its official 10W charging stand, and the Pixel 4/XL Fabric cases

More on the Google Nest Hub Display (Gen. 2):

Catch up on Netflix shows, watch YouTube videos, listen to music on the enhanced speaker, and more. With just a tap – or your voice – control thousands of compatible smart devices from one central display. Nest Hub helps with your busy home. See your calendar and create reminders and to-dos. Wind down to soothing sounds at bedtime and wake up gently to a Sunrise Alarm.

