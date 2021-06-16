All-time low delivers OnePlus 8T from $549 with rare up to $200 discount

Amazon currently offers the OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone in two styles for $549.99 shipped. Also available directly from OnePlus for $1 less. Normally selling for $749, you’re looking at up to $200 in savings as today’s offer drops to a new Amazon low and the best price to date overall. Now that the latest and greatest devices from OnePlus have arrived, the brand’s more budget-friendly 8T shines as a notable alternative to the Hasselblad-enabled 9 series devices. Everything is centered around a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by 5G connectivity and Warp Charge technology. Around back there’s a 48MP quad-camera array which pairs nicely with its 256GB of built-in storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 265 customers and we found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review. More details below.

With plenty of savings left over from the lead deal, it’s a good call to pick up one of the official OnePlus cases to protect your new smartphone. The brand’s Sandstone Bumper Case is a great option at $25, providing a slim design that won’t add too much bulk while still protecting against bumps, scrapes, and the like. But if you’re going to need a little extra durability, its Karbon Bumper Case might be worth a look instead.

But if you’d prefer the latest and greatest in the world of OnePlus handsets, don’t forget that we’re still tracking an Amazon all-time low on its new OnePlus 9. Having dropped in price for the very first time, you’ll be able to score the 6.55-inch smartphone with a 120Hz display for $687. Then be sure to go check out all of the discounts in our latest roundup of the best app and game deals for your device.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

