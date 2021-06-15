FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Hydro Coach PRO, Business Card Reader Pro, more

-
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+

We are now ready to collect all of today’s best price drops on games and apps courtesy of Google Play. Alongside today’s Android software offers, you’ll find plenty of notable handset deals as well as a load of Google smart home hubs, speakers, and routers right here. But for now it’s on to today’s app deals including titles like Hydro Coach PRO, Business Card Reader Pro, SkySafari 6 Pro, the Correlate – Health Diary, and even more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

In today’s best Android-friendly hardware deals, we are tracking a series of major price drops on Google smart home gear including Nest Hub Display, Nest Hub Max, Nest Audio speakers, and more from $75. You’ll find a new TCL unlocked handset offer for $127.50 over in our Android hub alongside the rest of our smartphone deals. Just be sure to check out this afternoon’s Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 deal and this all-time low on the ASUS 14-inch Chromebook Flip. And lastly, today’s smartphone accessories roundup has plenty of charging and audio deals including USB-C chargers, ring lights, and more. 

Best E3 2021 game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, BioShock Collection $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Hydro Coach PRO:

Drinking water regularly is a big challenge in day-to-day life. Hands up – who really drinks enough water every day? Hydro Coach will help you by calculating how much water you need, tracking what you drink, and gently reminding you when to drink. It’s time to unleash the power of water to improve your health. Because your health is worth it!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Nintendo launches massive E3 2021 eShop sale with ̵...
E3 2021 Nintendo show: Zelda Breath of the Wild sequel ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Slayaway Camp, ...
Best E3 2021 game deals: Zelda Breath of the Wild $40, ...
Nintendo’s Game & Watch Mario handheld console n...
TCL Unlocked Android Smartphones from $127.50: 10 SE/L ...
E3 2021 Capcom show starts now! Resident Evil Village, ...
Amazon Luna Controller goes on sale for the very first ...
Show More Comments

Related

IKEA and Sonos unveil SYMFONISK Picture Frame Speaker with AirPlay 2, more

Learn More
Reg. $95+

SanDisk’s Extreme Portable 500GB USB-C NVMe SSD now matching Amazon low at $85

$85 Learn More
Up to $189 off

Microsoft Surface Go 2 falls to new all-time lows from $280 shipped (Up to $189 off)

From $280 Learn More
Save $90

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 sees massive discount to $129 in open-box condition

$129 Learn More
Amazon low

AMD’s latest Ryzen 7 5800X falls to Amazon low at $399 to jump-start your next PC build

$399 Learn More
Reg. $180

Score a ZWILLING Now S Knife Block Set with lifetime warranty at up to $82 off (today only)

$98 Learn More
33% off

UGREEN USB-C deals from $10: 6-in-2 hub $18.50, NVMe enclosure $13.50, more

From $10 Learn More

These silicone AirTags cases help you keep track of what matters most, now $2 a piece (Save 56%)

Learn More