JBL LIVE 300 True Wireless Earbuds with Ambient Aware tech now $80 (Reg. $150) + more

Today only, Woot is offering up to 55% off a range of JBL headphones, wireless in-ears, and more. One standout is the JBL LIVE 300 Premium True Wireless Earbuds for $79.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $150, like they currently fetch at Amazon, today’s offer is 47% or $70 off the going rate and the best price we can find. This is also within $5 of the Amazon all-time low we tracked during Black Friday last year. Alongside up to 20 hours of operation with the included charging case, you can also juice them up with a 10 minute quick charge that adds an additional hour. Ambient Aware tech allows users to “move from absolute music immersion to a focus on surroundings” while a quick swipe on the wireless earbuds will engage TalkThru so you can chat with friends without removing the in-ears. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,400 Amazon customs and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More deals and details below.

Cut your spending in half by opting for the Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds at $40. They carry stellar ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers and include even longer battery life potential at 40 hours. They also have an IPX7 waterproof rating and a similar noise reduction feature.

Just be sure to swing by the rest of today’s JBL Woot sale for additional options starting from $30 including over-ear and ANC models.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll also find deals on Anker Soundcore Life Dot 2 XR true wireless earbuds, early Prime Day offers on Amazon’s All-new Echo Buds, and Beats Solo Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones, just to name a few. And don’t forget about this all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max.

More on the JBL LIVE 300:

JBL SIGNATURE SOUND: Small in size, but packing serious power, JBL LIVE 300TWS Bluetooth headphones deliver the audio you expect from JBL

AMBIENT AWARE and TALKTHRU: Control the world around you. Instantly move from absolute music immersion to focus on your surroundings with Ambient Aware. Chat with your friends without removing your Bluetooth headphones with TalkThru. Just swipe on the wireless earbuds to activate them

UP TO 20 HOURS OF BATTERY: Never be without your music. JBL LIVE 300TWS Bluetooth headphones give you up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. Pop them into the charging case for up to an additional 14 hours of listening. Get a one-hour boost in just 10 minutes