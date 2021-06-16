The UGG Father’s Day Gift Guide has an array of ideas to spoil your dad this weekend. This guide was designed to show your love with the gift of UGGs. Whether your dad needs new slippers, sneakers, sandals, robes, or socks, this guide has a gift option for you. Better yet, UGG is offering free shipping on all orders. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from UGG.

Daddy and Me UGG Father’s Day

If you’re looking for an adorable gift idea for this Father’s Day, UGG has a new Daddy and Me collection full of matching boots and slippers. One of our top picks is the Tasman Slippers for men. This slip-on style adds convenience, and it has a plush wool lining for added comfort and warmth. This is a best-seller from UGG, and you can choose from a wide variety of color options. They’re priced at $100 and will easily be a go-to in their wardrobe for years to come. Better yet, you can have your children match their dad with identical slippers for kids.

Best Selling UGG Styles

A best-seller for UGG and a phenomenal Father’s Day gift is the Robinson Robe. This lightweight robe features jersey material on the outside and soft fleece on the inside. It’s also currently priced at $101, which is down from its original rate of 145. With over 60 positive reviews from UGG customers, this robe is rated 4.9/5 stars.

Under $100 Top Picks

Another standout from this gift guide is the Seaside Leather Flip Flops. These flip flops are cushioned for added comfort, and the brown leather coloring can be easily dressed up or down. They’re also lightweight and available in two color options. This would be a perfect gift idea for Father’s Day, and it’s priced at $80.

Finally, be sure to check out the Zeke Pullover. This pullover is nice for morning walks, golf outings, or layering when it’s cooler outside. It has a nice leather pull-tag and has stretch, which is nice for added mobility. This style also is available in three color options and priced at $75.

