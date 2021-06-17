FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Backcountry’s slashing prices on Nike, Under Armour, Oakley, more from $15

-
25% off From $15

Backcountry’s currently offering 25% off select gear for Dad with deals on Nike, Under Armour, Oakley, Columbia, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale and a great option for summer is the Oakley Top Stripe Woven Short-Sleeve Shirt. This stylish option is currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. I love how easy you can dress this top up or down and you can pair it with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike. It’s also highly-breathable and infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Backcountry or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Nike Pro Dri-Fit T-Shirt that’s currently on sale for $26. To compare, this t-shirt is regularly priced at $35. The Dri-FIT material is sweat-wicking, lightweight, and nice for workouts. You can choose from four versatile color options as well.

Our top picks from Backcountry include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Keen Workwear Summer Sale that’s offering 20% off steel-toe boots and more.

