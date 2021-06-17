Billie Eilish Fan Merch up to 30% off today only at Amazon from $5 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Merch. One of our top picks from this sale is the Billie Eilish Official Au Revoir Happier Than Ever Crewneck for $36.40 shipped. Regularly this sweatshirt is priced at $52 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This sweatshirt can be worn by both men or women alike and the sizing is unisex. This style has a vintage washed feel for added comfort and the crewneck design is also on-trend for this season. If you’re a fan of Billie Eilish be sure to head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire event here.
More deals include:
- Official Pop Art Billie Image T-Shirt $22 (Orig. $32)
- Official Au Revoir Happier Than Ever Hat Black $29 (Orig. $42)
- Happier Than Ever Bandana $18 (Orig. $25)
- Happier Than Ever Button $5 (Orig. $6)
- Billie Eilish Official Pop Art Image Poster $21 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever Crewneck features:
- Limited Edition item from Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever 2021 Collection
- Legal and Licensed Billie Eilish Merchandise in partnership with Bravado International Group, a Universal Music Group Company; 2021
- Made with up to 5% polyester created from recycled plastic
- Unisex sizing; Fits true to size
- Vintage washed for soft hand feel
