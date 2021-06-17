Blue’s dual capsule Snowball USB Mic hits 2021 Amazon low from $59 + more from $40

Amazon is now offering the Blue Microphones Snowball USB Microphone in brushed aluminum or black for $59.99 shipped. You’ll also find the textured white model down at $59.16 shipped. Regularly $70 at Amazon and as much as $85 at Walmart, this is at least $10 off, a new Amazon 2021 low and the best we can find. Not to be confused with the Snowball ICE model that’s currently on sale for $40 shipped, this one has a more robust tripod stand and multiple pickup patterns (omnidirectional and cardioid) for various recording situations. Plug and play action with your Mac/PC right out of the box is joined by the retro design and an included USB cable. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can save even more with the currently marked down Blue Snowball ICE USB microphone at $39.99 shipped. While we have seen this one in the $35 range this year, it is regularly closer to $50 at Amazon and is now at the lowest we can find. This one is just as good, despite not being quite as versatile. But if it’s just for vocals, podcasting, or Zoom calls, it will more than suffice for most folks. It also carries a 4+ star rating from over 23,000 Amazon customers.

Be sure to check out this ongoing offer on the Razer Seiren Emote Mic at $80 off the going rate as well as this deal on the higher-end Blue Yeti Nano microphone. Then dive into some of our hands-on reviews for the Movo UM700 USB mic, the Samson Q9U, and the hybrid USB-C Tula model.

More on the Blue Microphones Snowball model:

USB Output: The USB output enables direct integration with a desktop or laptop computer, allowing CD-quality recording

Dual Capsule Design: The dual capsule design incorporates omnidirectional and cardioid elements to give you a choice

-10dB Pad: A -10dB pad switch eliminates noise and distortion when capturing signals at extreme volume levels

