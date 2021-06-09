Razer Seiren Emote Mic brings an LED display to your streaming setup at $100 (Save $80)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $180, today’s offer amounts to 44% in savings to mark the best price in nearly five months. This is also matching the all-time low set just a few times before. Razer’s Seiren Emote microphone not only upgrades your Zoom call quality, but also brings some streaming-tailored features into the mix as well. On top of background noise reduction and a built-in shock mount, there’s also an LED display that can showcase hundreds of emotes to your Twitch stream and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 395 shoppers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

If ditching the built-in display and emote functionality on the featured discount isn’t much of a dealbreaker, you can save even more by going with the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone at $80 instead. As noted, you won’t be getting the more unique built-in LED matrix that gives the featured Emote mic its namesake, but you’ll still benefit from much of the same improved audio recording at a more affordable price point.

For even more affordable streaming upgrade, we’re also still tracking a notable discount on the Seiren Mini USB Microphone at $40. Joining all of the other offers in the Razer Gamer Days sale, you’ll find a collection of the brand’s latest battlestation peripherals marked down to new all-time lows. Shop everything right here before hitting up our PC gaming guide for all of the other best discounts this week, as well.

Razer Seiren Emote features:

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

