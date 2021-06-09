FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Razer Seiren Emote Mic brings an LED display to your streaming setup at $100 (Save $80)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $180 $100

Amazon currently offers the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone for $99.99 shipped. While you’d normally pay $180, today’s offer amounts to 44% in savings to mark the best price in nearly five months. This is also matching the all-time low set just a few times before. Razer’s Seiren Emote microphone not only upgrades your Zoom call quality, but also brings some streaming-tailored features into the mix as well. On top of background noise reduction and a built-in shock mount, there’s also an LED display that can showcase hundreds of emotes to your Twitch stream and more. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 395 shoppers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below the fold for more.

If ditching the built-in display and emote functionality on the featured discount isn’t much of a dealbreaker, you can save even more by going with the Razer Seiren X Streaming Microphone at $80 instead. As noted, you won’t be getting the more unique built-in LED matrix that gives the featured Emote mic its namesake, but you’ll still benefit from much of the same improved audio recording at a more affordable price point.

For even more affordable streaming upgrade, we’re also still tracking a notable discount on the Seiren Mini USB Microphone at $40. Joining all of the other offers in the Razer Gamer Days sale, you’ll find a collection of the brand’s latest battlestation peripherals marked down to new all-time lows. Shop everything right here before hitting up our PC gaming guide for all of the other best discounts this week, as well.

Razer Seiren Emote features:

Wow your followers with the world’s first streaming microphone featuring an Emote Engine-powered display that lights up interactive emoticons and takes your showmanship to the next level. A hypercardioid pickup pattern-powered condenser microphone accurately records your voice and eliminates background noise.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Razer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string light...
Onslaught of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and more monitors f...
Amazon’s steel hands-free trash cans starting fro...
TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Indoor Came...
Upgrade your home theater with Govee’s Smart Ambi...
Bring a HealthKit-enabled eufy smart scale to your work...
Score a highly-rated Chefman air fryer today at up to 5...
TaoTronics Touch Sensor Table Lamp doubles as a 4000mAh...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Sennheiser MKE 400 and XS Lav review: My new go-to for run-and-gun [Video]

Learn More
New lows

Razer Gamer Days sale offers new all-time lows: Huntsman Mini keyboard $90, more from $40

From $40 Learn More
Review

Hands-on: The SSL UF8 is overkill for my Premiere Pro audio workflow [Video]

Learn More
New low

Sennheiser’s GSP 300 gaming headset works with all consoles at Amazon low of $62

$62 Learn More
Save 75%

REI Outlet Flash Sale: Up to 75% off Camping gear and apparel from Columbia, Merrell, more

From $1.50 Learn More
New low

Dress up your yard with 25-feet of outdoor string lights, now $13 Prime shipped (All-time low)

$13 Learn More
$150 off

Hover-1’s Blackhawk Electric Scooter goes 26-miles on a charge at low of $450 (Save $150)

$450 Learn More
Save $183

Onslaught of UltraWide, curved, 4K, and more monitors fall as low as $147.50 (Up to $183 off)

From $147.50 Learn More