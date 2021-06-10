Blue’s Yeti Nano microphone sees rare discount to all-time low of $80 (Save $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Blue Yeti Nano Professional Condenser USB Microphone for $79.99 shipped. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is the first notable discount in over five months, and matches the all-time low set once before back at launch in 2019. As one of the more capable offerings in the Blue Yeti lineup, its Nano microphone arrives with USB connectivity for pairing with your Mac or PC. Alongside its zero latency feature, there’s both Cardioid and Omni pickup patterns with support for 24-bit/48kHz recording. So whether you’re just looking to sound a bit better on Zoom calls or want to do some audio recording, you’ll be covered. A 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers complete the package. Head below for more.

Entering as one of the most popular entry-level microphones on the market, the Blue Snowball iCE is an easy recommendation if you don’t need the professional-leaning model on sale above. Luckily going with the more affordable model doesn’t mean you can’t cash-in on some savings, as the microphone has currently been marked down to $34.50 in this ongoing discount. Perfect for Zoom calls and the like much the same as the lead deal, this is a great way to improve your workstation’s audio for less.

But if it’s the battlestation that is calling for an improvement in the audio recording department, be sure to have a look at the Razer Seiren Emote Mic, which is also on sale. Having dropped from the usual $180 going rate yesterday, this one is down to an all-time low of $100. Complete with an integrated LED matrix for showcasing emotes and other icons throughout your stream, it’ll also step up your audio fidelity in the process.

Blue Yeti Nano features:

Yeti Nano is a premium USB microphone designed for broadcast-quality podcasting, YouTube content, game streaming, Skype calls and voiceover work. Inspired by the #1-selling Blue Yeti microphone, Yeti Nano features 24-bit sound quality, a compact design, and plug ‘n play operation for instant streaming on PC/Mac. The premium finish looks great on camera and on any desktop. Featuring a no-latency headphone output and controls for headphone volume, mic mute and pickup pattern, Yeti Nano is the perfect mic for modern broadcasters.

