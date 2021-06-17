Govee’s Wi-Fi RGBIC LED Light Strip is ultra customizable at 25% off, now $22.50

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 16.4-foot RGBIC Wi-Fi LED Light Strip for $22.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code GOVEE6143M at checkout. Down 25% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific strip. Featuring an RGBIC design, there are multiple IC chips in each strip that allows you to change colors inside of individual sections for a more customized experience. It also works with both Alexa and Assistant for voice commands, allowing you to change colors, brightness, and even power state without touching your phone. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Update 6/17 @ 12:46 PM: Amazon is offering a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi RGB LED Light Bulbs for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. With a list price of $25 and normal going rate of $22, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you already have an LED strip that doesn’t like to stay secured to whatever surface you’ve attached it to, this 100-pack of LED strip mounts is a must-have. It goes over the strip itself and screws into whatever surface you’re securing them to, making sure the LEDs won’t fall down. I used these very clips to hang LEDs from my parents’ kitchen cabinets to give them an upgrade and they worked fantastically. For just $7 Prime shipped, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Don’t forget about the other colorful deals that we’re tracking, like LIFX’s RGB LED HomeKit bulbs or the Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip. These and more are featured in our smart home guide, which we’re constantly updating with the latest deals from around the web, so you’ll want to bookmark it and visit frequently to see what new discounts we’ve found.

More on the Govee RGBIC LED Light Strip:

RGBIC Effects: Our smart RGBIC technology features multiple IC chips in each strip giving you stunning segmented colors and extensive customization. As the strips contain multiple IC chips, they should not be cut. (3 pin connection)

Effortless Hands-free: Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing you to power on/off, smart change brightness and color without lifting a finger. Alexa provides upgraded voice control to change scene modes, music modes, and much more.

Govee Light Studio: Introducing a whole new level of customization. Get creative with infinite design possibilities from the Govee Light Studio via the Govee Home app. Also includes 64 preset scene modes to choose from.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!