Latest LIFX Color and Nightvision LED bulbs work with Siri, Alexa, more from $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the LIFX Color A19 HomeKit Light Bulb for $39.99 shipped. Down from the usual $50 price tag you’ll normally pay, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings while dropping down to an Amazon all-time low set only twice before. Delivering 1,100-lumens of brightness, this smart LED light doesn’t require an external hub in order to work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant setups. Its full color output pairs with various white temperatures for setting the perfect scene be it during movie nights or to add a pop of color to your office. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the LIFX Nightvision A19 Smart HomeKit Color Light Bulb for $49.99 shipped. Down from its usual $60 going rate that you’ll find direct from LIFX, today’s offer amounts to $10 in savings while also matching the all-time low. Sporting much of the same Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control noted above, this 1,100-lumen bulb arrives with not only full color and white temperature illumination, but also controllable infrared light to assist night vision cameras and the like. Reviews are still rolling in, but LIFX is highly-rated overall.

Or if you’re in the market for a smart BR30 bulb, we’re still tracking a discount on the LIFX equivalent of the lead deal in the recessed lighting form-factor. Rocking nearly an identical feature set to the A19 model noted above, this bulb is also marked down to a low of $40. Otherwise, be sure to go check out the new 2-button Smart Switch from LIFX which expands your HomeKit setup with a slick, in-wall design.

LIFX Color HomeKit Bulb features:

A smart, ultra-bright LED bulb (1100 lumens), iconic design and 550 billion colors – it can take bedrooms to sleep-pods; kitchen tables to dining events; and living rooms to cinemas. You won’t believe how easy it is, or how good it makes you feel to be home. With Wi-Fi you don’t need a bridge or hub to set it up. No extra bits of hardware will be cluttering up your surfaces – every bulb works straight outta the box. Works with Alexa, Google and Apple HomeKit and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!