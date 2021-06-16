Philips Hue Outdoor Color Lightstrip delivers a spring patio upgrade for $70 (Save $20)

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip for $69.86 shipped. Usually selling for $90, you’re looking at just over $20 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by a few cents to mark a new all-time low. Spring is here and summer weather is just around the corner, making today’s Philips Hue discount a notable one for outfitting your patio with some ambient lighting. The Outdoor Lightstrip sports a weatherproof design and measures 7-feet in length to bring color illumination to your space complete with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant control via the Hue bridge. I’ve had one of these for over a year now and find that it’s a great way to take your setup to the next level. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 135 customers. Head below for more.

Another great way to expand your Philips Hue setup to the outdoors is by picking up its weatherproof motion sensor at $50. If you’ve been annoyed by the imprecise geofencing features in the Hue app or HomeKit and want to automate the lights to turn on when you come home, this is a great solution. It’ll also let you monitor outdoor temperature for setting other routines, as well. Get all of the details on why we called it “an ideal smart home companion” in our hands-on review.

All of the smart home deals are starting to heat up ahead of Prime Day, as this morning saw a notable discount go live on Netatmo HomeKit Indoor/Outdoor Weather Station. Having dropped to its best price of the year, you can currently save $50 while dropping the package down to $129.50.

Philips Hue Smart Outdoor Lightstrip features:

nstantly increase your home’s curb appeal by adding smart lights to the exterior of your home. With 16 million colors and warm-to-cool white light, there are countless possibilities from highlighting garden features to illuminating dark walkways. Completely flexible, the outdoor lightstrip lets you shape, bend and manipulate it to shine any way you want, any where you want. Use the included mounting clips for limitless possibilities such as underneath a table, along the edge of a deck or out in the garden.

