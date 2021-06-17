Golf season is in full force, and the brand Kenny Flowers just launched a new collection with matching pieces for both men and women. If you’re not familiar with Kenny Flowers, it is a resort wear collection that just expanded its line into golf. The entire collection features UPF 40+ sun protection, anti-odor fabric, and moisture-wicking material that’s quick-drying, anti-microbial, and wrinkle-resistant. The collection also features fashion-forward prints that are very stylish for both men and women alike. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our favorite picks.

CEO & Founder Kenny Haisfeld explains: “Golf took off in 2020 as a great socially distanced activity, and I realized that Kenny Flowers could fill a void in the golf apparel industry by launching the first line of high-quality matching golf shirts for both men and women. As a brand that’s known for unique prints that make a statement–and is all about embracing the feeling of vacation–we wanted to give our customers the chance to feel fresh on the fairway too. I’m really excited to expand the Kenny Flowers brand into an entirely new category and liven up the golf apparel market with our original prints and high-quality designs.”

Kenny Flowers mens golfwear

One of our top picks from this line is the Business Lunch Golf Polo Shirt that features a pink and white striped print with palm prints throughout. This is an excellent option for your golf swing because it’s said to have a buttery soft fabric infused with stretch. One of the coolest features about this polo is that it has a holder to keep your tee in place so you won’t ever lose it. This shirt is priced at $80 and can be styled off or on the course. Here is the matching polo for women as well.

Also, be sure to pair the shirt with the Kenny Flowers Embroidered Rope Hat. This is a great way to keep your eyes out of the sun, and it’s priced at $30.

Women’s Golfwear

If you like to play golf, you can now match your man in the same print. A standout from this collection is the Wailea Golf Polo that has a tropical print. This cute polo shirt has an athletic fit and would look adorable with a golf skirt or shorts alike. This shirt is priced at $88, and here is a link to the matching men’s polo.

You will also want to check out our latest guide to the Men’s Wearhouse Golf Collection.

