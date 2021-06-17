It’s that time of year again. EA SPORTS announced Madden NFL 22 earlier today with a full trailer and pre-orders opening. There’s an all-new Dynamic Gameday aspect, which will “impact gameplay across every mode.” EA says that Madden NFL 22 “will feel fresh with a deeper level of strategy and storytelling in each match-up and in each stadium.” So, what all does the latest Madden game have? Let’s take a closer look.

EA SPORTS Madden NFL 22 is official, cover features Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady is one of the most iconic football players of this — and previous — generations. I remember playing Madden NFL 09 and 10 way back when and using Brady on my teams to make sure I won games. He was just a fantastic player, and the fact that he’s still in Madden games is mind-blowing. Very few players can make that claim, and that’s why they chose to put Brady on the cover of Madden NFL 22.

“It’s a great experience being on the cover of Madden NFL 22 with Patrick. We both share a love for the game of football and to be a part of this iconic franchise is very special,” said seven-time Super Bowl Champion, Tom Brady. “This year’s game really captures the energy and unpredictability that you see on the field every Sunday and we’re excited for fans to experience it for themselves.”

Dynamic Gameday powers three new features: Atmosphere, Momentum, and Star-Driven AI

Let’s take a closer look at the Dynamic Gameday function that we mentioned in the opening paragraph. You’ll find that this feature drives three other aspects of the game, including Gameday Atmosphere, Gameday Momentum, and Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI.

Gameday Atmosphere brings an all-new level of realism

We’ll start things off with Gameday Atmosphere. This will “connect players to their NFL fandom through the crowds, environments, and presentation elements that enhance and impact every game.” There’s not much more than that given in the press release, but we can expect a deeper tie into the stadiums with product placement, the way crowds react, and more.

Gameday Momentum ensures that you feel just like the pros on the field

Gameday Momentum could also be called “Gameday Realism.” It’s designed to deliver performance-based mechanics, including things like Home Field Advantage. In real life, the home team always has an advantage over the guest, and Madden NFL 22 aims to bring this to the forefront of gameplay. You’ll find a unique game condition that’s tailored to each NFL team’s stadium atmosphere, swinging momentum, and allows you to actually influence the outcome from the field.

Next Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI ensures that real world player data makes it into the game

Another aspect of Madden NFL 22 that helps make you feel like you’re actually in the game is how the Star-Driven AI works. It’ll bring real-world player data to the field that evolves throughout the season. As a player gets better, worse, or injured, you can expect it to change how the game is played on your own console. This also changes the AI and team tendencies to introduce a personality that helps make the game more true-to-life.

Pricing and availability of Madden NFL 22

Madden NFL 22 will retail from $59.99 and go up from there depending on the platform you purchase it on. The game launches on August 20 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4/5, PC, and Google Stadia.

