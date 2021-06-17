Expand your Assistant setup with Google Nest Thermostats from $118 (Save 20%)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Google Nest Learning Thermostat for $199 shipped. Normally fetching $249, you’re looking at a $50 discount which matches our previous mention for the best price of the year. Google’s Nest thermostat lives up to its name with built-in features that are geared towards not only keeping your space the ideal temperature, but also heating and cooling your home more efficiently to save energy. That’s on top of sporting one of the more aesthetically-pleasing designs on the market with a sleek touchscreen, as well as Assistant control and more. As a #1 best-seller, over 29,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the newer Google Nest Thermostat instead, which also happens to be on sale for $117.99 at Amazon. While not as deep as a discount as the lead deal, this is matching our previous mention for one of the best prices of the year. This alternative delivers much of the same Assistant control and other smart home functionality as the lead dealwithout as polished of a design or any of the learning features noted above. But for a more affordable way to bring voice control and the like to your heating and cooling setup, this is a notable solution for those in the Google ecosystem. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

For even more ways to expand your Assistant setup, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a series of Google Nest Hub deals starting at $75. Alongside standalone smart speakers, there are also discounts live on bundles for the latest smart displays from Google with as much as $100 in savings to be had.

Nest Learning Thermostat features:

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Learning Thermostat: Take control of your home’s heating and cooling without lifting a finger with this thermostat, which learns your habits and adjusts to automatically regulate your home’s temperature based on your schedule. The Nest Leaf feature alerts you when you choose a temperature that’s energy efficient.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!